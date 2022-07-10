ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Shooting suspect in custody after I-95 chase ends in Boca Raton, deputies say

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

A suspect in a Broward County shooting led law enforcement on a three-county pursuit Saturday night that ended with his arrest on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting, which took place in the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park , left a woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue located the wounded woman shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

A short time later, a Miami-Dade police officer located the suspect’s car as it headed north on I-95. With officers in pursuit, the chase continued through Broward County, ending just before 8 p.m. in Boca Raton.

The driver, identified by the sheriff’s office as Shawn Michael Williams, 41, of Hollywood, was taken into custody on I-95 near the Congress Avenue exit in Palm Beach County.

The sheriff’s office declined to identify the shooting victim and had no updates on her condition as of Sunday morning.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsetinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER-SUICIDE: Why Is The Boca Raton Police Department Hiding Killer’s Name?

Boca Raton Police Also Hiding Names Of Officers Involved In Recent Shooting. But… PBSO Releases Name Of Deputy Involved In West Boca Shooting In Just Hours…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It has been two days since the murder-suicide in the Strumlauf residence at 5500 NW Third Terrace in Boca Raton. Inexplicably, the Boca Raton Police Department continues to shield the identify of the killer — saying the identity would reveal the identities of the victims. Boca Raton Police officials claim releasing that information would violate Florida’s “Marsy’s Law” — a bizarre position. Marsy’s Law is designed to protect victims from being re-victimized. If the attacker is dead, there is no risk of that killer killing again.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
West Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
treasurecoast.com

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall. Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Martin County Sheriff is reporting that a trio of young woman from Miami drove all the way up to the Jensen Beach Mall to rob and ended up getting caught and shoeless. It’s a long...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking crime over the weekend left one South Florida neighborhood on edge. Detectives are looking into an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead and another injured in Boca Raton. Officers responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Sunday. They said they found...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michael Williams#Interstate 95#Violent Crime#Florida Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency
cw34.com

Woman killed in domestic-related murder suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family vacation to Florida ended with a woman's murder, two other people hurt, and the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Boca Raton police released new information about a domestic-related murder-suicide at a home at 5500 NW 3rd Terrace, in a neighborhood near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Deputies Arrest Man For Stealing, Carrying Loaded Glock in Tamarac

Tamarac deputies last week busted a man for allegedly stealing and carrying a loaded pistol stolen in the city, court records show. Jarvis Merritt, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, was pulled over July 3 for driving his gray Mercedes Benz with an invalid tag, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
TAMARAC, FL
WPBF News 25

Juvenile charged in Boynton Beach shooting, 2 others arrested

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile is facing charges for his involvement in an overnight shooting in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach Police Officers responded to the sound of multiple shots fired around Northeast 4th Street and Circle Drive South just before 1 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said someone approached...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami area preschool

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died after being left in a car outside a South Florida preschool where both his parents are staff members, police said. The child was one of several children from the same family who attend Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald reported.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Shooting Suspect Leads Authorities on Cross-County Chase

A shooting in Broward County began a cross-county chase that ended with a suspect being arrested in Palm Beach County. The incident began when authorities responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. Saturday near the 4000 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach vice mayor apologizes during commission meeting for encounter with officer

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice mayor in one South Florida city made a public apology after a rude run-in with a police officer was caught on camera. Tensions flared at Pompano Beach’s city commission meeting Tuesday. Residents supporting Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins and those appalled by her behavior with the Fort Lauderdale Police officer back in April attended the meeting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Woman sought, accused of stealing $50K in cash, jewelry from Las Olas apartment

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident:  "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Boy dies inside car outside of his parents’ workplace in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a 3-year-old boy died inside a car outside of a school on Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens. According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, officers responded just after 3:45 p.m. to the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7th Ave. Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly the boy to the hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead, police said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy