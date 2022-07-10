ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

St. Anthony Catholic Parish to celebrate 100 years

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Missoula is celebrating 100 years as a church with...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Lone Pine tunnel closed this week for interior artwork

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lone Pine Tunnel is closed to pedestrians and cyclists this week as artists work to paint new artwork on the interior walls and entrances. The tunnel is part of Kalispell's shared-use trail system. The KALICO Art Center and Rails to Trails collaborated on the project south...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police to host National Night Out family event

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host National Night Out, a family event to showcase special teams and equipment. The event includes free ice cream, a car seat check and an opportunity for kids to try out the police equipment. MPD will host the event on Tuesday,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Asbestos screening clinics planned in Missoula this August

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Center for Asbestos Related Disease will hold mobile screenings clinics in Missoula starting in August. Center workers will check people for asbestos-related disease from a vermiculite mine that operated for over 70 years in Libby before closing in 1990. CARD was established in Libby to...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bong Rips Anyone? The First Annual Missoula Stoner Olympics 2022

We are past the midway point of the year 2022. The first year of legalized recreational marijuana use. So far, no one has turned into a zombie. Cars are not burning in the streets. And "reefer madness" has not affected anyone, other than the people who oppose it. I would say we have been very well behaved since the controversial law passed.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Part of Stephens Ave. in Missoula blocked following crash

MISSOULA, Mont. - Part of Stephens Ave. in Missoula is blocked for a crash around the 700 block. Two cars were reportedly involved in the accident on the corner of Franklin St. and Stephens Ave. Sunday afternoon. The conditions of those involved in the crash is currently unknown.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

'Yellowstone' to film in Missoula Monday

MISSOULA, MT- Preparations are underway for more filming to be done in the Garden City for the show Yellowstone. According to a person setting up, filming will take place at the Missoula Education Foundation Building and last most of the day. It appears as though lots around the building have...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Search for missing Missoula man canceled

MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert is out for a man last seen in Missoula Monday evening. Shane Patrick Cummins, 65, is described as 6-foot-2, 250 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a dark blue tank top and blue jeans when he was last seen. The Montana...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners approve funding for food bank locations

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County officials approved community block grant funding to help support satellite food bank locations run by the Missoula Food Bank. A little over $233,000 will go to supporting satellite locations in Lolo, Bonner and the Futura Mobile Home Park. The project is eligible for the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Black bear spotted near Lewis and Clark Village

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana sent out an alert at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday of a black bear reported in the Lewis and Clark Village. The University of Montana police officers responded to the call around 10:45 p.m. and saw the black bear heading east toward Mount Sentinel.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

FVCC's Culinary Institute of Montana accepting applications

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Valley Community College is taking applications for its Culinary Institute of Montana program, which offers a two-year degree. The application deadline is July 29. The Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts and Catering will begin in the fall. FVCC released the following information about...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Valley Land Trust completes 121st easement

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin Valley Land Trust announced the completion of the Skoglund Conservation Easement with the North Bridger Bison Ranch in Sedan. The 791-acre ranch is home to 125 bison. The easement protects productive agricultural land and wildlife. It was funded by the Gallatin County Open Lands program...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
point2homes.com

123 Highland Drive, Greater Hamilton, Ravalli County, MT, 59828

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. One level living! 3 Bedroom/2 bath home situated on 1.23 well-manicured acres. Cathedral ceilings give the living area a roomy feel. There is a master suite with walk-in closet and bath, and a patio out back to enjoy the views. Heated 2 car garage! Freshly painted exterior, newer roof and septic pumped already! Move in ready! OPEN HOUSE Sunday 7/10 Noon till 2!! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
point2homes.com

11625 Chumrau Loop, Missoula, Missoula County, MT, 59802

Open House 7/10 1-3pm WINDING STREETS AND MATURE TREES! Located 15 minutes from Missoula, this well-cared-for home offers 2,300 sq. ft. on just over 1 acre with mature landscaping. The home features 3 bedrooms ( Plus 3 Bonus Rooms), 3 bathrooms and two gas fireplaces throughout. The main level offers well appointed kitchen open to the living room and dining area, master suite and 2 additional bedrooms with guest bath. Downstairs includes a large family room with 3 bonus rooms (hobby rooms / Office) and a bathroom giving the home lots of additional space to spread out. Enjoy the fenced back yard on the large deck with views of the mountains or enjoy some stories around the firepit. The over-sized garage and attached heated workshop creates. Home is located in the Bonner School District.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Department sees increase in calls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department is hard at work this year. According to officials this year has been harder than most years. “So we are pushing well over 11,000 calls for 2021 and we are expecting to exceed that this year,” Missoula Fire Department Assistant Chief Philip Keating said.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Peak season hits western Montana, prices high, availability low

MISSOULA, Mont. — It is summer across western Montana and the major cities are feeling the heat when it comes to tourism. Hotel occupancy rates close to capacity even as the prices for your average daily room rise. “That has actually been increasing pretty much every month for the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet officials arrest suspect after shots fired

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired at a residence in North Glacier Homes around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a single victim was taken to the hospital. Officers arrested one person. This incident remains under investigation by BLES and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS short on staff as school year approaches

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools is facing staff shortages, much like the rest of the nation, going into the school year. The shortage is hitting all spectrums of the school system, worse than in years past. “We're really lacking in all areas. We're looking for teachers, we're...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

NorthWestern Energy announces road, trail closures for construction

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service road near Trail 1897 and communication towers on MacDonald Pass will be closed July 11-29 for NorthWestern Energy to install an underground electric line. In addition to the road, the main trail will also be closed. The new underground line will improve...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy