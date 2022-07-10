St. Anthony Catholic Parish to celebrate 100 years

Open House 7/10 1-3pm WINDING STREETS AND MATURE TREES! Located 15 minutes from Missoula, this well-cared-for home offers 2,300 sq. ft. on just over 1 acre with mature landscaping. The home features 3 bedrooms ( Plus 3 Bonus Rooms), 3 bathrooms and two gas fireplaces throughout. The main level offers well appointed kitchen open to the living room and dining area, master suite and 2 additional bedrooms with guest bath. Downstairs includes a large family room with 3 bonus rooms (hobby rooms / Office) and a bathroom giving the home lots of additional space to spread out. Enjoy the fenced back yard on the large deck with views of the mountains or enjoy some stories around the firepit. The over-sized garage and attached heated workshop creates. Home is located in the Bonner School District.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO