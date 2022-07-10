ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Welcome Home West Texas (7/2/22)

By Chris Whited
everythinglubbock.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West...

www.everythinglubbock.com

102.5 KISS FM

SK806 Roller Rink Is Relocating in Lubbock

If you're looking to head over to SK806 to get your skate on, they're now at a new location. SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is just like the name says, a skating rink and event center. They've been located at 2424 Clovis Road in Lubbock, Texas but just announced they're now at a new spot.
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House gets donated bench replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas – A series of unfortunate events left the bench at The East Lubbock Art House no more. After various damages and even being thrown away, the bench eventually caught on fire and is now a pile of ashes. An art teacher who passed away originally donated the...
everythinglubbock.com

Vexus Fiber slowly expanding across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Vexus Fiber provides fiber-based communications= solutions across Texas for residential and business. To see if services are available in your area visit the website. Vexus | Internet, TV, Phone & More (vexusfiber.com)
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman among those killed in Gonzalez County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead. Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
FMX 94.5

A New Study Says People Want Out of Lubbock

Texas is a hot destination to move to, but the Hub City is not. This is one of those "read between the lines" things. A recent survey says that Texas had 4 million move-ins between 2010 and 2020. This makes Texas the largest "move-in" state in the U.S. In case...
KCBD

Hottest day of the month, so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar to 100 degrees and above across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. It will be the hottest day of the month, so far, and is expected to be the hottest of the next seven days. Along with the heat, this will be a...
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Opening Is Almost Here

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock animal sanctuary saved 68 horses from slaughter; now in dire need of food, supplies and funding

LUBBOCK, Texas- Rescued Animals Second Chance, a 501c3 just south of Lubbock, said on Tuesday that it is in dire need of donations for hay, water irrigation systems, diesel and more. “People want to bring us their horses, but we’re at capacity right now because of the drought, the hay costs, diesel costs, feed costs… […]
everythinglubbock.com

World of Beer to host French fry eating contest

LUBBOCK, Texas— World of Beer is gearing up to serve all the fries you need for National French fry day. The restaurant is hosting a French Fry eating Contest Wednesday, July 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. The grand prize winner will receive $500 cash. For more information call 806-785-1386.
everythinglubbock.com

Anthony Garcia at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. Anthony Garcia will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Anthony Garcia is a guitarist, pianist, and vocalist originally from Lubbock, Texas,...
everythinglubbock.com

Vitalant’s 2022 Back the Badges Blood Drive, July 12-16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Vitalant:. As we approach middle of summer and what for many across the U.S. will be a time for travel and fun, Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. You can be a part of the solution and have a little fun by choosing to donate in support of your favorite first responder team. Your donation will help hospitals be prepared for unexpected events and everyday emergencies.
