Welcome Home West Texas (7/2/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Vitalant:. As we approach middle of summer and what for many across the U.S. will be a time for travel and fun, Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. You can be a part of the solution and have a little fun by choosing to donate in support of your favorite first responder team. Your donation will help hospitals be prepared for unexpected events and everyday emergencies.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO