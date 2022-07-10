ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

It's the Law: Workers' compensation during travel

By Michael R. McBride
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ. My company was recently asked to send some employees a few hours away for an overnight job where my staff would be driving back in the wee hours of the morning. My office manager suggested the company purchase energy drinks to help the crew stay awake on their return. As...

Comments / 1

eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Teamsters strike continues into ninth week

The employees of Pocatello Ready Mix (PRM) who are members of the Teamsters Local 983 union went on strike on May 10, and it has continued for eight weeks, with July 12 being the start of their ninth week. Striking employees say they plan to continue their strike until the...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Power and GeoBitmine clash over energy rates

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - A plan to recycle heat from computer servers to a greenhouse has been stopped. In May, the University of Idaho entered into a partnership with the crypto company, GeoBitmine. They are looking at studying how heat from computers can provide warmth during the winter months in a greenhouse. Their plan would use the potato cellars at the old Simplot plant for their experiments.
ABERDEEN, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Abortion bans don't reduce abortion

Pro-Choice Idaho Falls walked along with the Bonneville County Democrats in this year’s Fourth of July parade with the theme “Let Freedom Ring!” We stressed the importance of reproductive freedom while raising awareness of the other rights one of us or a loved one might be denied soon, including voting rights, contraception and same-sex marriage. Justice Thomas made it clear these precedents are in his crosshairs. As we marched, I noticed that many people strongly and enthusiastically expressed their agreement with our message. This reflects the 2022 Pew study that 62% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. I truly hope those voters will make their voices heard on Nov. 8. Data shows that abortion bans don’t reduce abortion. Instead, we know that abortion rates fall in the presence of:
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Boise, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Business news in brief

Grocery Outlet is opening a store in Idaho Falls. The company, which started in 1946, is the nation’s fastest-growing “extreme-value grocery retailer,” a news release said. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St. Its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday. The store is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch given green light

Madison County Planning and Zoning Administrator Gary Armstrong defended Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch’s designation as an agricultural operation in front of the Madison County Commissioners on Monday. County Commissioner Chairman Todd Smith began by summarizing the June 29 meeting. “Two weeks ago we had some concerned citizens come in....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

People in Business

HCA Healthcare announces Awards of Distinction at EIRMC. HCA Healthcare has announced its Awards of Distinction for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The awards are given annually in recognition for “exceptional patient care, commitment to our community, and innovative thinking,” an HCA Healthcare news release said. The Frist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Barbara Aileen Chaffin

Barbara Aileen Chaffin 3/31/1929 - 7/8/2022 Barbara A. Bell, Hocking, Chaffin, 93 year old Blackfoot resident, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home from congestive heart failure. She was born Easter Sunday, March 31, 1929, in White River Junction, Vermont, the daughter of David E. Bell and Stella...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man gets prison for jumping bail, stabbing charge dropped

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in 2020 for stabbing another man was sentenced to prison Monday. Nathan Nixon, 32, was given credit for time he had already served. The aggravated battery charge against Nixon was dropped as part of a plea agreement, and he also was sentenced for jumping bail after his arrest. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Nixon to a minimum of one year in prison and up to three-and-a-half years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local family demands justice for slain loved one during protest outside tribal courthouse

FORT HALL — Family and friends of a local man stabbed to death in January demonstrated in front of the Fort Hall Tribal Justice Center Tuesday to raise awareness about the loss of their loved one and the ongoing case for the man accused of killing him. A little over one dozen people helds signs and chanted “Justice for Dylan Tindore,” a 34-year-old Fort Hall man who was killed on Jan. 7, 2022. ...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fire at Pacific Recycling shuts down Highway 30 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at a Pocatello recycling business that temporarily shut down a busy highway on Tuesday is under investigation. The blaze at Pacific Recycling on Highway 30 near the Simplot plant was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and generated a large amount of black smoke that could be seen from the other side of Pocatello. The fire prompted Pocatello police to shut down Highway 30 between Ridge Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Charboneau, Eleanor

Eleanor Louise Charboneau, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Eleanor was born May 16, 1943, in Elko, Nevada, to Floyd Eugene Jewkes and Martha Louise Blackett Jewkes. She grew up in Star Valley, just outside of Wells, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School and also attended a local business college in Idaho Falls. On November 24, 1961, she married Albert Benjamin Charboneau in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eleanor and Albert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned various businesses. In addition they had expanded their business enterprises into Nevada. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, bowling, golfing, and traveling with her husband. She enjoyed running her businesses and was proud of her family. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Tony) Kunkel of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Leonard Michael Charboneau of Benton City, WA; brother, Leonard E. (Diane) Jewkes of North Pole, AK; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Daniel, Damien, William, and Emily; and 8 great-grandchildren, Alizay, Kiana, Liam, Amari, Bailey, Olivia, Benziq, and Oryn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Benjamin Charboneau; son, David A. Charboneau; parents, Martha and Eugene Jewkes; brother, Larry Jewkes; mother-in-law, Wilma Charboneau; and father-in-law, Bert Charboneau. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MorningStar of Idaho Falls activities or Team Employee Fund. Checks made payable to MorningStar of Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 5/16/1943 - 7/9/2022Louise Charboneau.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after nighttime crash on US-20

RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Police reports show a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, Colorado was driving a 2009...
RIGBY, ID
minicassia.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was swimming with at least a third of its body above the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Deputies find one of four escaped inmates

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has located one of the four inmates who recently fled. Larry Robinson, 27, disappeared from work detail Thursday. According to a news release, he was found Saturday after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Robinson’s disappearance occurred...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Billy Finkler back in custody today in 1922 after being taken from a train near Montpelier the morning of July 7. Finkler was wanted as a suspect in a July 6 holdup of the Jefferson County National Bank in Rigby after bank officials identified him as one of the two men who’d held them up and stolen $3,800. Bonneville County Sheriff Robert Oley led the chase and said they expected to quickly apprehend the second suspect. Finkler had already served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary for burglary and received a pardon. He said he knew nothing about the holdup in Rigby. Officials at the bank said $700 had been recovered from an abandoned car found near Soda Springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

