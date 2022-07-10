It's the Law: Workers' compensation during travel

Eleanor Louise Charboneau, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Eleanor was born May 16, 1943, in Elko, Nevada, to Floyd Eugene Jewkes and Martha Louise Blackett Jewkes. She grew up in Star Valley, just outside of Wells, Nevada. She graduated from Wells High School and also attended a local business college in Idaho Falls. On November 24, 1961, she married Albert Benjamin Charboneau in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Eleanor and Albert made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned various businesses. In addition they had expanded their business enterprises into Nevada. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, bowling, golfing, and traveling with her husband. She enjoyed running her businesses and was proud of her family. Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Tony) Kunkel of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Leonard Michael Charboneau of Benton City, WA; brother, Leonard E. (Diane) Jewkes of North Pole, AK; 5 grandchildren, Amy, Daniel, Damien, William, and Emily; and 8 great-grandchildren, Alizay, Kiana, Liam, Amari, Bailey, Olivia, Benziq, and Oryn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Benjamin Charboneau; son, David A. Charboneau; parents, Martha and Eugene Jewkes; brother, Larry Jewkes; mother-in-law, Wilma Charboneau; and father-in-law, Bert Charboneau. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MorningStar of Idaho Falls activities or Team Employee Fund. Checks made payable to MorningStar of Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanor 5/16/1943 - 7/9/2022Louise Charboneau.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO