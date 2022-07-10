ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Captures LAPD Officer Kicking Man In Head During Arrest

By Niko Mann
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
A video recorded by a California woman captured an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department kicking a man in the head during an arrest on July 3. According to CBS News, the LAPD was responding to a battery report near the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood around 7:15...

Comments / 27

Kenneth Kohler
4d ago

I don't blame the cops using Force the other Punk was trying to free that guy from the cops those cops had every right to do what they had to do I have done the exact same thing

Reply(3)
8
JD Walker
4d ago

In AZ the person who videotaped that kick would immediately be rushed by angry cops, tossed up, arrested for being less than 8’ away, and the video erased from the phone.

Reply
3
MIGUEL QUEZADA
4d ago

wonder what suspect was doing to get officer mad to do that. cops just don't kick anyone on the head. suspect was probably tring to get out of the cuffs or still trying to get away LOOK AT THE OFFICERS SIDE TOO

Reply(2)
2
 

