CNY Jazz and the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival return to Syracuse beginning in Clinton Square on July 29 and 30. Sponsored by Berkshire Bank, the event marks the return of Syracuse Artsweek, which attracts over 66,000 people to downtown Syracuse every summer. The jazz festival will include a fantastic lineup of artists and multiple fine wines, foods, and other activities for crowds to enjoy. The event will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday and host a full program of entertainment from noon well into Saturday night.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO