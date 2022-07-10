Best photos of Mike Evans from the 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the NFL’s most consistently dominant wide receivers in Mike Evans, who has put up big numbers since the moment he made the leap from college to the pros.

With yet another 1,000-yard season in 2021, Evans extended his NFL record of eight consecutive such years to start his career, two more than the next guy on the list, Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Evans also broke his own franchise record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14, marking the fourth time in his career that he tallied double-digits in that category.

Check out all the best photos of Evans from his impressive 2021 campaign: