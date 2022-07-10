Comicpalooza: Guide for first-timers

Houston – Think back to 1997. Do you remember it well? There’s one thing most of us remember - the lyrics to Mmmbop! Can you believe it has been 25 years since Hanson’s hit song was released? The multi-platinum brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac are in the middle of an anniversary tour, fresh back from their European leg, the brothers are kicking off their North American part of the tour here in Houston Tuesday night. They are performing at House of Blues. It’s called the Red Green Blue Tour 2022 in honor of their latest album.
HOUSTON (KIAH) We had a special meteorologist join us this morning on Houston Happens! Two year-old Krissy Lister gave an unforgettable weather forecast like no one else. Whether its rain or shine, hot or cold Krissy had you covered on CW39 Houston this morning. Take a look at this super...
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! A legendary guest is joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio. The iconic Houston rapper, Lil Keke. After over 25 years in the music game, Lil Keke has released a new album and on 713 Day he’s releasing his new book, “LGND TLK-The Fastest Way To A Fresh Start” […]
Wondering where to eat in Houston? After all, of all the unique things to do here, eating should be at the very top of your list! Space City is truly one of the best places for food. With over 10,000 restaurants that serve this city of 7 million, the only real problem you’ll have is figuring out which of your pants is the stretchiest! Here is my starter list to help you out!
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nothing says Texas like good barbeque, Tex-Mex, a Whataburger and a good piece of pecan pie. Well, Tuesday is National Pecan Pie Day, as we celebrate one of the south’s great deserts, ranking higher than some other pies like apple, cherry, blueberry and peach. But...
HOUSTON – If we say the names Elsa, Anna and Olaf, chances are that you (or your kids) know exactly who we’re talking about. Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’ is one of the biggest movies of all time, including some of the biggest songs of all time, and now the film has been transformed into a Broadway musical!
Wednesday is July 13, also know as 7-1-3 day in Houston. Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re celebrating a trifecta that makes Houston magical. See what happens when Aussie Melanie Camp visits Buc-ee’s for the first time, or strolls the aisles of H-E-B. Plus she dines at Whataburger with a couple that is collectively 178 years old. They’ve made it their daily ritual to eat at the restaurant. They’ve been there over 1,000 times. That’s all Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston dining institution has closed its last Inner Loop location. The James Coney Island at the corner of Shepherd Drive and Richmond Avenue closed quietly last week. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. Signs posted in front of the restaurant read as follows:. Dear JCI...
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman says the secret to her success in losing over 200 pounds was walking. Shenisha Armealine, 27, said she began walking in 2017 at her heaviest weight of 442 pounds. She says the bullying got worse when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Asperger's...
Find the can’t-miss events in Houston with our Day + Nightlife Guide for Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, 2022. Your favorite nightlife guide is back to cure your weekly FOMO. We’ve got you covered with our in-the-know list of art, music, and nightlife events happening all week long around Houston, from Monday through Sunday.
HOUSTON (CW39) As part of their Subway Series menu relaunch of 12 all-new signature sandwiches, Subway is giving away a free 6″ signature sub on Tuesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Subway® restaurants recently unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches...
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa reigns as the queen of resorts in Texas. A new ranking from Travel + Leisure places The Houstonian at No. 1 among the top 10 resorts in Texas. The other Houston-area property on the list, The Woodlands Resort, lands at No. 5. “Built in...
Plan a summer week of family fun with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 17, 2022. This week, get into free family fun all week long, meet some of your favorite comic characters in Downtown, celebrate Kids Day with a huge festival in Levy Park, and more.
HOUSTON – With many children at home for summer break, parents are trying to find ways to keep the kiddos busy and engaged!. And a Houston-area mom has a YouTube channel where she teaches fun STEM activities that will help your little ones kick boredom to the curb. She’s...
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. A little over 20 miles north of Downtown, the area...
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith) – Women Realtors who are ready to close today on a mansion sale, or even a three-bedroom bungalow, here’s an ensemble tip: WEAR WHITE. A white outfit gets you the best change getting a favorable nod of agreement and a signature...
The TV weather forecaster says today’s high temperature will be 100 degrees … dew point, feels like, sunrise, wind direction, barometric pressure, sunset, yadda yadda, back to you, Gina. Then, you open your front door and it feels like you’re walking into a blast furnace. So how...
1-year-old Miles has enough “miles” to spread his happiness toward those who need it!. A Good Samaritan found Miles as a stray last month and brought him to the Houston Humane Society, according to volunteers. As part of the Humane Education Team, he has gone to many events...
Folks coming to Texas tend to know a little about what type of food to expect. It’s going spicy, rich, and it will fill you up. There’s probably going to be some Mexican influence. And there’s definitely going to be a lot of meat dishes. Even as...
