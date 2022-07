The NFL has the power to make an enormous positive impact on climate change. But getting there may mean forcing owners to change their business. The National Football league is not a champion for social justice and progressive action. After a long work week and with another ahead, the last thing most football fans want to think about is how to make the world a better place. Most would rather see massive men run into each other. I can’t say I blame them. Sports are often an escape and the league seems to have leaned heavily into that positioning.

