No, Luke Branquinho did not learn how to steer wrestle in 4-H, but he did learn a very important skill that helped him in his career. The five-time world steer wrestling champion was born and raised in Los Alamos as the youngest of three siblings who participated in Los Alamos 4-H. Luke joined as early as he could when he was 9 years old.

