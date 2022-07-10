ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.

The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear.

“Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. “I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution.”

Charges are pending.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

