ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

A year ago the Big 12 Conference was on life support as Oklahoma and Texas agreed to join forces with the SEC in the near future. With the only two big brands set to leave the conference, the Big 12 had to act quickly and did so by adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.

As solid as those additions were at the time, it's not going to be enough to stay afloat. The Big Ten recently added UCLA and USC and now, the remaining members of the PAC 12 are looking for a more stable situation. There have been reports of the Big Ten and SEC forming two mega conferences but there's still a path for leagues such as the ACC and Big 12 to remain.

For the Big 12, it would pay to be the aggressor rather than to sit back and wait to make a move. With several PAC 12 schools ready to bounce, it makes sense to go ahead and pursue those that interested.

Plan No. 1 - Merge with PAC 12

Sure, it makes travel worse for Cincinnati, Central Florida, and West Virginia but adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah would put the league at 16 members. The overwhelming sense is that if a league can get to 20 members, it will survive this round of conference realignment. With four spots left, the Big 12 could target Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, and Washington State but the Big Ten seems to be the preferred destination. If they could somehow land two of those four, then adding Memphis and South Florida could come into play as a fallback option. Memphis has been rumored as a Big 12 candidate for quite some time and USF has has some consideration but this time around, may get more of a look.

For this scenario, we're going to say the Big 12 strikes gold and lands both Oregon schools and Washington schools.

The 20 members: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia.

Plan No. 2 - Sit back and poach the ACC

The first plan requires to act fast whereas this is more of the patient approach to see what options will remain. If the SEC does officially pursue the likes of Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and others and the Big Ten goes after Duke, North Carolina, and Notre Dame, the remaining ACC schools will be looking to jump ship, similar to how the remaining PAC 12 members feel at the moment. If I'm being honest, this could work out to be the best situation for WVU. This would present an opportunity to snag Boston College, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. NC State and Wake Forest will likely follow UNC and Duke to wherever they go and the SEC will probably look to scoop up Georgia. This brings back the yearly rivalries of the Backyard Brawl and the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy along with some old Big East rivalries with Boston College, Louisville, and Syracuse.

This route will get the league to 18 members and although it's a couple shy of 20, one would presume it would be a strong enough league to be able to last.

The 18 members: Baylor, Boston College, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Syracuse, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Phil Knight’s desperate measure to get Ducks out of Pac-12

The College Football scene is undergoing significant changes, as multiple big-name schools are jumping to different conferences. After USC and UCLA announced their transition to the Big Ten, all eyes have been on the Pac-12 and Oregon Ducks. They’ll either stay or find another conference and it sounds like Phil Knight is taking matters into his own hands.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

SEC reportedly makes decision on potential expansion

Now that college football conferences appear to be kickstarting the expansion race again, questions were raised whether the SEC would follow suit. A new report suggests we have our answer. The SEC is comfortable remaining at 16 teams for the foreseeable future, according to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Why Alabama five-star chose Clemson over Crimson

The Clemson Tigers have secured their second five-star commit out of Alabama in the class of 2023, defensive lineman Peter Woods. He chose the Tigers over Alabama’s own Crimson Tide as well as two other finalists, Jackson State and Florida. One of the Best. Woods is ranked as the...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Sec#Byu#Usc#Acc#Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy