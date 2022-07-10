ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Steve Bannon tells Jan. 6 committee he is willing to testify

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRCLN_0gaoDNT100

F ormer White House chief strategist Steve Bannon informed the Jan. 6 committee that he is willing to testify after receiving a letter from former President Donald Trump telling him he will waive his executive privilege.

Bannon, who is set to go on trial for criminal contempt charges later this month for defying a prior subpoena by the committee, also indicated he would like to testify publicly, according to a letter from his lawyer Bob Costello first obtained by the Guardian .

STEVE BANNON LAWYER ASKS TO PULL OUT OF CONTEMPT CASE

"While Mr. Bannon has been steadfast in his convictions, circumstances have now changed," Costello wrote. "Mr. Bannon is willing to, and indeed prefers, to testify at your public hearing."

In a letter to Bannon on Saturday, Trump said that he was waiving executive privilege after seeing "how unfairly you and others have been treated."

"When you first received the Subpoena to testify and provide documents, I invoked Executive Privilege. However, I watched how unfairly you and others have been treated, having to spend vast amounts of money on legal fees, and all of the trauma you must be going through for the love of your Country, and out of respect for the Office of the President," Trump wrote, according to the outlet.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the committee, acknowledged that the panel had received the letter from Bannon's lawyer around midnight but said the committee hasn't had "the chance to discuss it."

Lofgren did, however, indicate that the committee would likely seek a private deposition.

"Ordinarily, we do depositions. This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered. And you can't do that in a live format,” Lofgren said.

Bannon is facing two contempt of Congress charges for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee last year after insisting that Trump's executive privilege claim barred him from complying. Federal prosecutors have disputed the argument, citing that Bannon was not a member of the Trump administration at the time of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bannon's trial is slated to begin on July 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Bannon threatens former AG Barr: We're coming for you bro

After video testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr was shown during a House hearing investigating the Capitol riot, member of Trump’s inner circle Steve Bannon issued a threat to Barr saying, “we’re coming for you,” during a taping of his podcast. Bannon later followed up by clarifying “legally.”
POTUS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#Guardian
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
IndieWire

The Fired Fox News Political Editor Just Testified at the January 6 Hearing — and Is Still Right

Click here to read the full article. Update June 13, 2022: Chris Stirewalt was the first in-person witness today at the House Committee hearings about the attack on the Capitol. He had worked as a Fox News political editor for over a decade until February 2021, and was part of the projection desk team that controversially declared that Arizona had been won by Joe Biden on Election Night. Though he stated today that the projection was only “controversial” to Fox News’s competitors. Both before the election, and after, we reported on the high reputation and importance of Fox News in making projections....
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
217K+
Followers
66K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy