Rachel Hunt raised more than any other Democratic House Rep. in North Carolina

North Carolina Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $12.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state House candidates and officeholders, Rachel Hunt has raised more than any other Democrat.

Hunt is the representative for House District 103 and is running for election to the North Carolina State Senate to represent District 42 in 2022. Hunt raised $262,780 and spent $51,252 between Jan. 1, 2021, and Apr. 30, 2022. According to North Carolina State Board of Elections reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Hunt.

Top 10 Donors to Hunt, (1/1/2021 – 4/30/2022)

Of the $262,780 in reported donations, $103,549 came from these 10 donors.

Total DonationsNameType

$50,648.66Rachel Hunt NilenderINDIVIDUAL

$8,100.00Mack B Pearsall JrINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Carey Dean DebnamINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Carolyn L HuntINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00James B Hunt JrINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00John P CarltonINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Randy BestINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Roger PerryINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Sam Hunt IIIINDIVIDUAL

$5,600.00Sesha F DebnamINDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active North Carolina candidate PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Hunt’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

North Carolina ReportsReport Due Date

2022 Semiannual1/28/2022

2022 Q1 Plus5/10/2022

2022 Semiannual7/29/2022

2022 Q3 Plus10/31/2022

2022 Q41/11/2023

