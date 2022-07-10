Kelly Morrison raised more than any other Democratic House Rep. in Minnesota

Minnesota Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $7.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state House candidates and officeholders, Kelly Morrison has raised more than any other Democrat.

Morrison is the representative for District 33B and is running for election to the Minnesota State Senate to represent District 45 in 2022. Morrison raised $74,968 and spent $14,966 between Jan. 1, 2021, and Mar. 31, 2022. According to Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Morrison.

Top 10 Donors to Morrison, (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)

Of the $74,968 in reported donations, $14,000 came from these 10 donors.

$5,000.00Kelly L MorrisonINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Adam JenningsINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Ann P WilloughbyINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Bruce SteinerINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Carolyn TaylorINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Christine MorrisonINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Cynthia MurphyINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Greg Van SchaackINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Helen MorrisonINDIVIDUAL

$1,000.00Irv FishINDIVIDUAL

*Donors are listed alphabetically. See additional donors who gave $1,000 on Morrison’s list of donors.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota candidate PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Morrison’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

