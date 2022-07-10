ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Pritzker: What we know about Highland Park shooter's motive

 2 days ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that “there were signs of...

Attorney for parents of Highland Park shooting suspect stands down citing ‘conflict of interest’

The attorney representing the parents of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has stood down just days after taking them as clients, citing an unspecified “conflict of interest”.Steve Greenberg, who has previously represented high-profile clients including convicted sex offender R. Kelly, tweeted on Thursday night that he was no longer representing Mr Crimo’s father Bob Crimo and mother Denise Pesina. “In light of a conflict that has arisen I am no longer representing the Crimo’s,” he tweeted.“I remain hopeful that at some point this terrible tragedy will result in meaningful change.”George Gomez was named as the parents’ new attorney.Mr...
Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
#Violent Crime
Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
Pritzker, Bailey discuss businesses, Trump's involvement, comments made about Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The governor's race is set as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey will face each other for the November election. Looming large over this battle is former President Donald Trump, who recently endorsed state Sen. Bailey in the primary.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov sat down with Gov. Pritzker, and our Tim McNicholas talked to Bailey nominee about the Trump factor.    DK: Are you concerned that there might be a shift in attitudes and that his endorsement might actually fuel or light a fire under the Republican?JB: I think it's the Republican party that's moving further to...
Biden, Rotering connect on assault weapons

Good Monday morning, Illinois. It was a classic summer weekend for your Playbook host — little league baseball, Taste of Chicago, Greek fest, and fireflies. Let’s hope the week is as bright. Top Talkers. President Joe Biden has invited a delegation of Illinois lawmakers to attend this morning’s...
Highland Park Mayor Gets the Grim Mass Shooting ‘Handbook’

The downtown area of Highland Park, Illinois, reopened on Sunday, less than a week after suspect Robert Crimo III allegedly gunned down seven people and injured nearly 50 more at the city’s Fourth of July parade. The city had the scene of the massacre blocked off as authorities investigated the attack, and NBC News reported that some businesses still were not reopened even after the area was made accessible again. The reopening came as Mayor Nancy Rotering told Sky News she was given a nearly 200-page handbook to guide her in dealing with a post-mass shooting situation. “It infuriates me because there's no excuse,” Rotering said. “There is no reason for weapons of war to be on the streets of the United States.”
