Congress & Courts

'Dereliction of duty:' Lofgren on what Trump's lawyer told Jan. 6 panel

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

January 6 Select Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren tells CNN’s Jake Tapper...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 83

Tina Mecham
2d ago

So why don't you all go after Biden for dereliction of duty??? Go after Biden as fast and hard just like you have with President Trump. Biden is NOT working to the Oath that he took when sworn into office. Does not support the United States, does not support the Americans, Dereliction of duty, Illegal business practices, EXCESSIVE spending that the United States does not have, etc etc etc. 🤮🤮👹👹👹🤡🤡💩💩

Reply(37)
20
Joe Garza
2d ago

This old man, he plays one, he plays nix nak with China, with a nix nak patty wak give the dog his 10% this old man keeps rolling on. WHAT ABOUT HUNTER.

Reply(6)
6
Scott Coulson
2d ago

the insanity of the current administration is a perfect example of dereliction of duty 🖕pee pads and knee pads.

Reply(1)
10
