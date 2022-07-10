ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘Barefoot Contessa’: Ina Garten Says Lobster BLTs Are a Great Summer Lunch — ‘There’s No Cooking Which Makes It Really Easy’

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Not sure which Barefoot Contessa sandwich to make for a summertime lunch? Try Ina Garten ’s lobster BLTs. The cookbook author likes having them in the summer months for a fancier take on the classic. And, being the Barefoot Contessa, Garten has tips for making it a “How easy is that?” moment.

Ina Garten loves how lobster BLTs combine high and low

Garten explained why she likes Lobster BLT while preparing the sandwiches on Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food . From her “barn” in East Hampton, New York, that serves as her workspace and cooking show set , the 74-year-old shared she likes the combination of high and low, or fancy and casual.

“One of the things I love about these sandwiches is I really do love that high-low thing,” Garten said. “You know, like truffled mac and cheese or caviar and baked potatoes. I think lobster BLTs is definitely in that category.”

Calling the sandwiches “classic food updated,” she noted how simple they are to make. “The thing with lobster BLTs is there’s no cooking which makes it really easy.”

Food Netwo rk estimates that it takes 40 minutes total to make Garten’s lobster BLTs. Although, if most of the ingredients are ready, basically all that’s left to do is assemble them.

The Barefoot Contessa doesn’t cook the lobster meat at home

Garten’s a fan of kitchen shortcuts. She’s known to keep her pantry stocked with store-bought items for quick dinners . And, like many of her Barefoot Contessa dishes, Garten’s lobster BLTs include a shortcut.

“So I’ve got cooked lobster meat, which I actually have the seafood shop cook for me,” she said on Barefoot Contessa . “You can cook your own but that’s, like, a whole big thing with big pots of water.

“It’s really worth it having them do it,” she added, saying cooked lobster meat should be available to buy “pretty much anywhere.”

Ina Garten uses homemade thousand island dressing as her ‘secret sauce’ in lobster BLTs

The Barefoot Contessa cookbook author puts a “secret sauce” on lobster BLTs. Spoiler: it’s not so secret. Garten called it “basically thousand island dressing” on her show, recalling a trip to France where she had the “most delicious sauce” that turned out to be thousand island dressing. “it just seemed more fancy when it was in France,” she said with a laugh.

“Everybody knows how to make this, right?” Garten said as she combined mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, salt, and pepper in a bowl. “You can just find all of the ingredients in your pantry and fridge but it’s just great with lobster.”

Barefoot Contessa tips for making lobster BLTs

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-dNodqWbD4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While assembling lobster BLTs the Barefoot Contessa shared some of her tips. Similar to her guacamole recipe , Garten suggested using lemon juice to keep the avocado from browning.

Another tip, don’t use the toaster to get golden-brown slices of bread. Instead, toast it in the oven. “It’s so much easier than standing by the toaster and waiting for those things to pop up and it’s nice and crisp and perfect for the sandwich,” she said.

Not only that but, according to Garten, toasted bread means the “sauce doesn’t soak into the bread so it’s better.” She also recommended roasting the bacon in the oven . It’s “easier to do for a large amount,” she explained.

RELATED: Ina Garten’s Chicken Caesar Club Sandwich Is a Twist on a Classic

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredients Martha Stewart Uses In Tuna Salad

If you like to keep your pantry well-stocked, there's a good chance that you've got a can or two of tuna sitting on the shelf. Wondering what exactly to do with that tuna before it goes bad? Jazz things up with an ingredient swap that will upgrade your canned tuna, or stick to the classics and whip up an easy tuna salad sandwich for lunch.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

I Made Ina Garten’s Potato Salad and I Can’t Wait to Share It

Before the weather even begins heating up, I’m already dusting off the grill and scheming which of our favorite barbecue recipes I want to make first. I love the ritual of grilling a meal, and of course the signature smoky flavor that ensues. But what I secretly love most about a barbecue are the side dishes: pasta salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad! So when I heard about the famous Ina Garten potato salad, I knew I had to try it. Ina’s recipes are famously reliable and easy to follow: I figured it might become my new go-to.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Mashed

How Ina Garten Ensures All The Food She Serves Is Hot

It would be a rare occasion to hear anyone complain about dining at Ina Garten's house. Having the opportunity to sample the homemade creations of the Barefoot Contessa herself would be an honor of which most people would probably be quite envious. Garten has shared countless tips for preparing a...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Lobster Meat#Food Drink#Modern Comfort Food#Food Netwo
Mashed

The Maple Syrup Brand Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten is more than just a best-selling cookbook author and Food Network TV personality. In 2020, she became a social media sensation after posting her recipe for cosmopolitans made with an entire bottle of vodka (via Mashable), and her love of simple and approachable recipes resonates with even the most novice home cooks. Her engagement roast chicken recipe is such a hit that several high-profile women, including Meghan Markle and Emily Blunt, have gotten engaged after making it for their boyfriends.
RECIPES
HOLAUSA

Recipe: Penne pasta with chorizo and tomato sauce

Chorizo is a sausage that is a popular cured meat in both Spanish and Mexican cuisine. It is traditionally made with ground pork. There are also many different flavors of chorizo. Spanish and Mexican cuisine each make it a bit differently. Mexican cuisine frequently uses ancho chile pepper...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Ina Garten Shared a Look at Her New Cookbook & It's Full of Fail-Proof Dinner Recipes Families Will Love

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ina Garten is our go-to celebrity chef for many reasons: She’s relatable (she popularized the phrase “store-bought is fine,” after all), she’s entertaining to watch (reruns of Barefoot Contessa FTW), and her recipes are approachable, easy to follow and, above all, taste great. And while Garten has published one dozen cookbooks tackling everything from comfort food dishes to make-ahead meals, it’s Garten’s upcoming cookbook we’re most excited to devour. It’s called Go-To Dinners,...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

We Made Ina Garten’s Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake, and It Couldn’t Be Any Easier

If there’s one thing the Barefoot Contessa knows how to do, it’s turning homestyle recipes into elegant and elevated culinary masterpieces. Sure, Ina Garten’s favorite foods sound simple, but they always have an extra shot of oomph, like her stunning Chocolate Cake. That usually means a long ingredient list requiring several hard-to-find specialty ingredients (if you don’t have time to travel to Brazil to harvest your own coffee beans, store-bought is fine) and extra labor-intensive steps, but the result is always worth the extra effort.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for courgettes with gorgonzola sauce

Put a medium-sized pan of water on to boil and find a steamer basket, sieve or colander that will sit neatly in the top. Cut six medium-to-large courgettes in half lengthways, then into diagonal slices about 4cm in length. Place them in the steamer basket or colander, cover with a lid and let them steam for 8-10 minutes, until they are tender and translucent.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

I’m a Fashion Writer & These are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping During Amazon Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Listen up, fellow fashion girls. Over the next two days, you’re going to be seeing a lot of incredible Amazon Prime Day fashion picks (courtesy of yours truly) so it’s time to put your competitive shopping hat on and pull your credit card out of your cute wallet (it’s probably woven and Bottega Veneta inspired). For the next 48 hours, brands like STAUD, Free People, RE/DONE, Levi’s, English Factory and many, many more are on sale for up to 40 percent off.  I personally can’t resist the opportunity to get the perfect beaded shoulder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Proof

Keto Baked Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Keto Baked Crack Chicken recipe combines creamy cheese and crunchy savory bacon on the outside while being tender and juicy on the inside! Addictingly delicious, loaded with flavors, and best of all, so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. and 20 minutes to cook. Check...
GMA

Famed Israeli chef shares recipes for a taste of nutritious Mediterranean cuisine

Crisp cucumbers at peak seasonality. Freshly picked dill and tender herbs torn or roughly chopped that act as nature's aromatherapy in any kitchen. Descaling locally caught seafood to portion out perfect individual filets. Fragrant spices with vibrant brick red to golden yellow hues that promise depth and nuance for future dishes. Expertly pressed extra virgin olive oil to add a delicate layer of healthy fat onto anything from proteins to greens. Each of these components harmoniously contributes to the profile of Mediterranean cuisine.
RECIPES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy