Henderson, KY

Pioneers of Christian Rock is coming to Henderson

By Rhett Baxley
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The pioneers of Christian Rock and Contemporary Music is coming to Henderson. Classic Petra Resurrection (CPR) with be in concert at the Preston Art Center on July 24.

CPR is a group of former Petra members and other musicians performing re-recorded and mastered classic Petra songs and more. Three of the original Petra members are in this edition of Petra and still perform in their 70’s.

PETRA is celebrating 50 years of touring and has earned four Grammy Awards over their career. More information can be found on the band’s website .

