Crown Plaza shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

By Nick Wills
 2 days ago
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is ongoing after an early Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized with serious injuries.

At roughly 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Crown Plaza located at 15500 East 40th Ave.

Once they arrived they discovered a gunshot victim and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to the Aurora Police Department, he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect’s identity is still not known at this point.

If you witnessed the shooting, or have any information that could lead to finding the person responsible, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with your tip by calling 720-913-7867.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

