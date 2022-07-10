ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virat Kohli’s childhood coach hits back at Kapil Dev for his remarks on India star

By Pawan Atri
 2 days ago
Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has lashed out at Kapil Dev after the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper called for his ward’s exclusion from India’s T20 team. Rajkumar Sharma coached Virat Kohli during his formative years in the West Delhi area of the national capital. According to Rajkumar Sharma, the legendary...

Rohit Sharma takes an indirect swipe at Kapil Dev over his Virat Kohli remarks

India captain Rohit Sharma has taken a dig at all those “experts”, including the legendary Kapil Dev, who have raised questions over Virat Kohli’s spot in the national T20 team. Virat Kohli failed to find his lost touch in the just-concluded T20I series against England as he could only register scores of 1 and 11 […] The post Rohit Sharma takes an indirect swipe at Kapil Dev over his Virat Kohli remarks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
Legendary wicketkeeper, Venkatesh Prasad launch scathing attack on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli didn’t feature in India’s first ODI triumph against England at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The out-of-form star India batter had suffered a groin injury in the final T20I at Trent Bridge and was forced to sit out the game in the British capital. However, more than his injury, it is the lack of runs from his bat that has been a major worry for the Indian team. While captain Rohit Sharma has publicly backed Virat Kohli, several former cricketers are of the view that the Delhi-born cricketer should be dropped from the Indian team and asked to play domestic cricket to get his lost touch back. Earlier, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev’s remarks had caused a storm on social media after he spoke in favor of Virat Kohli’s exclusion from India’s T20 side. But Kapil Dev is not alone in slamming Virat Kohli in recent times, with Syed Kirmani and Venkatesh Prasad latest to join the group of his bashers.
SPORTS
‘Shoot advertisements during IPL’: Former India pacer slams Virat Kohli

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has lashed out at Virat Kohli for taking a break from the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, especially at a time when his struggle for runs has no signs of ending. On Saturday, Virat Kohli returned to India’s T20 setup but failed to alter his fortunes despite […] The post ‘Shoot advertisements during IPL’: Former India pacer slams Virat Kohli appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
Jasprit Bumrah stars as England blown away for 110 in first ODI against India

England were blown away for 110 in the first one-day international against India, as their strongest batting line-up since the 2019 World Cup final was shredded by Jasprit Bumrah at The Kia Oval.The hosts welcomed back Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root from Test duty, with the trio having missed the T20 series defeat. They lined up alongside captain Jos Buttler in an ODI for the first time since that famous day at Lord’s three years ago.But things went spectacularly wrong as England’s star-studded top six recorded four ducks. Stokes and Root lasted just three balls between them, with...
SPORTS
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Ajay Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin
Rahul Dravid
Richard Gleeson
Kapil Dev
Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan make big claim about Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah broke a flurry of records in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pacer ripped apart the English top order before ending the English innings with figures of 6/19, the best by an Indian bowler on British soil. En route to his remarkable performance, Jasprit Bumrah went past Kuldeep Yadav, who held the record for the previous best bowling display in the United Kingdom. The chinaman spinner had recorded figures of 6/25 in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah’s scintillating show in London earned him the title of the “best bowler across formats” from India legend Sachin Tendulkar and former England skipper Michael Vaughan who hailed him for consistently troubling batters in T20s, ODIs, and Test matches.
WORLD
South Africa pulls out of scheduled ODI series in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia is likely to get the competition points from a cancelled three-game limited-overs international series after South Africa withdrew because of a crammed schedule and the launch of its domestic Twenty20 competition. Cricket Australia on Wednesday said the scheduled ODIs in January in Hobart, Sydney...
WORLD
India send England in after winning the toss in opening ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bowl first in the opening ODI against England. Virat Kohli misses out due to a groin strain while Arshdeep Singh has also not considered due to a right abdominal strain. Shreyas Iyer hade made the cut and he'll bat at No. 3. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes return to the England XI.
WORLD
