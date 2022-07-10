Virat Kohli’s childhood coach hits back at Kapil Dev for his remarks on India star

Virat Kohli didn’t feature in India’s first ODI triumph against England at The Oval in London on Tuesday. The out-of-form star India batter had suffered a groin injury in the final T20I at Trent Bridge and was forced to sit out the game in the British capital. However, more than his injury, it is the lack of runs from his bat that has been a major worry for the Indian team. While captain Rohit Sharma has publicly backed Virat Kohli, several former cricketers are of the view that the Delhi-born cricketer should be dropped from the Indian team and asked to play domestic cricket to get his lost touch back. Earlier, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev’s remarks had caused a storm on social media after he spoke in favor of Virat Kohli’s exclusion from India’s T20 side. But Kapil Dev is not alone in slamming Virat Kohli in recent times, with Syed Kirmani and Venkatesh Prasad latest to join the group of his bashers.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO