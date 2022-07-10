ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivals: Oregon QB commit Dante Moore pushing Arch Manning for nation's No. 1 overall prospect ranking

Less than a week after Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks , that decision is taking on added meaning.

Even before his commitment 247Sports national experts had made "Dante Moore might be the nation's No. 1 overall prospect" a talking point.

"I think it does send a signal to the rest of the country that Oregon just got a guy who could very well be the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 player in the country," national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said while explaining his then-unconfirmed prediction that Moore would choose Oregon.

Now, it appears Rivals is doing the same.

In its latest installment of "Fact or Fiction," Rivals debated the following statement: "Oregon commit Dante Moore has a legitimate shot at unseating Arch Manning as the nation's No. 1 quarterback."

Both experts said, "Fact."

Adam Gorney provided his reasoning first.

"There are no sacred cows in recruiting and every quarterback and every prospect will be reviewed and reconsidered through their senior seasons and the all-star events. Dante Moore was absolutely phenomenal at the OT7 event in Las Vegas and then was my top quarterback at the Elite 11 to close out the summer. Arch Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and has a special skill set of his own along with an incredible pedigree but Moore absolutely made a statement this summer with his exceptional play on the field. There is absolutely a legitimate shot that Moore could end up as the No. 1 quarterback in this class."

While his partner, Zack Carpenter, agreed, he explained why he thought Manning would stay No. 1 .

"While I do believe Manning will likely end up QB No. 1, I do believe Moore will, and should be considered, for the top spot among 2023 quarterbacks. Manning appears to be a special talent and has the pedigree to match, but there are so many unknowns surrounding his game due to his lack of competing in national camps and competitions. Moore on the other hand has proven to be the ultimate competitor. He shows up and outperforms the already high expectations put on him each and every time he competes at anything. We have a much better grasp on how Moore will perform at the next level than we do for Manning. Manning may be the next "Manning", but we know exactly what we are getting out of Moore during a time when there are a number of questions surrounding the current No. 1 player in the nation."

The duo also debated whether or not Notre Dame will finish with the nation's No. 1 recruiting class and if Nebraska can finish with a top-25 class, both of which are worth checking out.

