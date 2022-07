South Williamsport, Pa. — A search of a vehicle on State Route 15 in South Williamsport allegedly turned up a 9 mm handgun with 16 rounds and one in the chamber, along with an ounce of marijuana. The driver, a front seat passenger, and one-year-old in the backseat were seen inside the vehicle that was stopped by state police for speeding and following too closely on June 30. Deaaron Shemar Christian, 25, of Madison Heights, VA was identified as the driver. ...

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO