America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today. Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because Tennessee has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO