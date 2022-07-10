ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heat; 29 injured

WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.

Authorities said 12 firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by the blazes, as reported by Portuguese state television RTP and other local media. By Sunday afternoon, Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency said more than 3,000 firefighters were combating active fires.

The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance program that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilizing two firefighting planes to send to its Iberian neighbor, according to the EU crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic.

Portugal has long suffered large, and sometimes tragic, forest fires. In 2017, out-of-control wildfires killed more than 100 people.

The European Union says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

Across the border in Spain, a fire in the southwest led authorities to evacuate 30 people from homes as a precaution. Some 115 firefighters backed by helicopters and planes were deployed to that fire near the village of El Ronquillo.

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa postponed his plans to visit Mozambique this week “in view of the weather forecasts that indicate a very serious worsening of the risk of rural fires.”

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa likewise canceled his trip to New York where he was scheduled to speak at the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

In June, 96% of the southern European country was classified as being in either in “extreme” or “severe” drought.

The fires have caused authorities to increase a state of alert already in place. Portugal's government declared a state of heightened alert Saturday that will run through Friday.

“This means (...) we can automatically and preventively activate all emergency and civil protection plans at all territorial levels,” said Interior Administration Minister José Luís Carneiro.

The wildfires are coming as Portugal is enduring a heat wave with temperatures expected up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). The country has adopted restrictions barring public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banned the use of farm machinery and outlawed fireworks.

Costa, in a message on Twitter, reminded citizens not to light any fires outdoors or use heavy farm machinery that can cause sparks.

“Preventing fires is the best help we can give our firefighters,” the prime minister wrote.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Portugal battles forest fires amid heatwave

Around 2,800 firefighters were battling multiple wildfires in central and northern Portugal on Sunday amid a heatwave, prompting the government to implement a "state of contingency". On Sunday the Portuguese government issued a national "state of contingency", which puts rescue services on alert.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Drought is unearthing stunning discoveries from Italy's longest river

The dry spell is being called the country's worst in 70 years, and it has driven water levels so low in the famous Po River that a relic last seen in 1943 was revealed. One of Northern Italy's worst droughts in recent memory has dried up the country's Po River, unearthing relics that are typically covered up by the river's flowing currents.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
António Costa
The Associated Press

Italy's No. 2 most-wanted mobster is extradited from Brazil

ROME (AP) — A convicted mobster who was one of Italy’s most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world’s most powerful drug brokers, arrived in Rome Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy’s most wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug trafficking as part of the ’ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, which does billions of euros (dollars) in cocaine business. Italian police describe him as one of the world’s top drug brokers. Morabito, 55, must serve a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in absentia by a court in Milan in 2001. He was arrested in May 2021 by Brazilian police in a joint operation with Italian and U.S. investigators. Morabito had earlier been arrested in Uruguay in 2017, but escaped from prison there two years later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Weather Forecasts#Forest Fires#Portuguese#Civil Protection Agency#The European Union#Iberian#Eu#El Ronquillo
The Guardian

Spain and Portugal suffering driest climate for 1,200 years, research shows

Spain and Portugal are suffering their driest climate for at least 1,200 years, according to research, with severe implications for both food production and tourism. Most rain on the Iberian peninsula falls in winter as wet, low-pressure systems blow in from the Atlantic. But a high-pressure system off the coast, called the Azores high, can block the wet weather fronts.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Spain, Portugal swelter under new heat wave

Temperatures were set to soar above 40 degrees Celsius across large parts of Spain and Portugal on Monday as the Iberian Peninsula faces a second heat wave in less than a month. While temperatures eased somewhat in Portugal on Monday they were expected to soar again in the coming days with 44C forecast for the southeastern city of Evora.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
US News and World Report

All 11 Victims of Italian Glacier Collapse Identified, Authorities Say

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police on Saturday confirmed 11 people died when a glacier collapsed in the Alps in an incident being blamed on rising temperatures. Rescue teams had feared a 12th person could have been killed, but now say there is no reason to believe the toll will be higher.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Scars remain in German region year after floods

Half-destroyed bridges. Train tracks that end in the middle of nowhere. Abandoned ruins in one of the world’s richest countries. The scars of last year’s deadly floods are still starkly visible in the Ahr valley, a hilly region south of Cologne that suffered more than half the deaths recorded in the disaster across Germany and neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Western Europe wilts under second heatwave in weeks

Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in weeks which threatened glaciers in the Alps and worsened drought conditions. The mass of hot air which have pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula since...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

