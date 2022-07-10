ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Morocco king in first public appearance since Covid recovery

By -
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvA6W_0gao89Kg00
Wearing a yellow robe and appearing thinner, Morocco's King Mohammed VI was seen smiling at the end of the prayers next to his son and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, 52, images broadcast on public television showed /SNRT Maroc/AFP

Morocco's King Mohammed VI took part in rituals for the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha on Sunday, official media said, in his first public appearance since recovering from Covid-19.

The 58-year-old monarch, accompanied by his son, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, 19, led prayers at the royal palace in Sale, adjacent to Rabat.

He then "continued on to the ritual of sacrifice", the official MAP news agency said.

The ceremony took place "privately and with very limited participation" in order to respect Covid-19 preventive measures, it added.

Wearing a yellow robe and appearing thinner, the king was seen smiling at the end of the prayers next to his son and his brother Prince Moulay Rachid, 52, images broadcast on public television showed.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by slaughtering livestock to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

The king is "the commander of the faithful" and Islam is the state religion in Morocco.

On June 16, the monarch's personal doctor said King Mohammed VI had tested positive for Covid-19 but without exhibiting symptoms and recommended "a period of rest for a few days".

The king continued to send protocol and other messages during his convalescence.

The monarch's health is the subject of keen public interest in the North African kingdom, especially since he underwent heart surgery in February 2018 and in June 2020.

The Jeune Afrique weekly said the king contracted Covid-19 in France, where he had arrived for a private visit on June 1.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Mohammed VI had only taken one other overseas trip -- to Gabon in December last year.

Mohammed VI has ruled Morocco since July 1999, when he inherited the throne from his father Hassan II.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#King Mohammed Vi#Royal Palace#Islam#Snrt Maroc Afp Morocco#Map#Muslims
AFP

Sri Lanka president seeks seaborne escape after airport standoff

Sri Lanka's president headed to a naval base Tuesday with a view to fleeing his island by ship following a humiliating standoff at the airport, official sources said. The group left the airbase on Tuesday afternoon in two Bell 412 helicopters, an airport source said, bound for the northeastern port of Trincomalee, site of the naval base where Rajapaksa initially took refuge after fleeing his palace on Saturday.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Week

Pope cancels visit to Congo and South Sudan, citing health issues

Pope Francis announced in a video message released Saturday that he was canceling a planned trip to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to severe knee pain, Vatican News reported. The pope has been publicly using a wheelchair for the past two months. Vatican observers have...
WORLD
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY
AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks Sunday in Thailand as part of a renewed US effort to engage Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China, and as he seeks new ideas on restoring democracy in Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday vowed no let-up on pressuring Myanmar's junta, and said China should be in agreement as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand. In a joint statement signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the United States and Thailand called democracy "essential" to the two countries' idea of Asia.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

National emblem: India rejects criticism over ‘snarling’ lion statue

The Indian government has defended the look of the national emblem on top of the new parliament building amid criticism over its appearance. The new statue, adapted from an ancient Indian sculpture, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The 6.5m (21ft 3in)-tall cast shows four Asiatic lions...
INDIA
AFP

Heatwave grips Spain as UK readies for soaring temperatures

Spain and Portugal were sweltering in their second heatwave in a month on Monday, with scorching temperatures also expected in France and Britain in the coming days. - 'Maximum risk' - While temperatures eased somewhat in Portugal on Monday they were expected to soar again in the coming days with 44C forecast for the southeastern city of Evora.
ENVIRONMENT
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: ABBA

Are you a dancing queen? Young and sweet? Only seventeen? The odds that you are all of the following are slim, but the odds that you are dying to know more about the Swedish pop group ABBA are high. You may know ABBA’s music from Mamma Mia!, the musical that...
MUSIC
AFP

Former Japan PM Abe mourned at wake as US hails 'man of vision'

Family and friends of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe paid their respects Monday at a wake in Tokyo as Washington's top diplomat hailed the ex-premier as a "man of vision". He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family and said he had come because "we're friends, and when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up".
POLITICS
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday went in person to Tokyo to offer condolences over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a close US ally. During his visit to Thailand on Sunday, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai opened talks with Blinken by offering a moment of silence for Abe.
WORLD
USA TODAY

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters enraged by a devastating economic crisis. But the crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minister, storming his office and demanding he also go.
INDIA
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Sri Lanka Spiralled Into Crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa has not commented directly but he plans to step down on July 13, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a violent day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.
INDIA
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy