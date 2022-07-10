ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Recovering Santana still slated for Mid-State Fair

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emazt_0gao85nm00

According to the Associated Press, Carlos Santana postponed six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert last week. His test and recovery is planned to ensure he is able to finish the remainder of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” manager Michael Vrionis said. “Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.”

Good news for the California Mid-State Fair goers that Santana’s first scheduled return is July 23 on the grandstand in Paso Robles.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Mr. Vrionis went on to say. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Paso Robles Press will continue to monitor the situation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Carlos Santana collapses onstage during Pine Knob concert

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed onstage Tuesday during a performance at Pine Knob Music Theatre. Santana, 74, "was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement to the Free Press. "Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well." ...
DETROIT, MI
Showbiz411

Carlos Santana Recuperation Continues, Famed Guitarists Cancels Six More Shows

The great Carlos Santana is taking his recuperation seriously. Since passing out from heat exhaustion and dehydration at Pine Knob in Michigan, Santana is taking a well deserved break from touring. He’s cancelled six more shows while he gets back to his perfect self. The cancellations also affect Earth...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carlos Santana, 74, Collapses Onstage and Receives ‘Serious Medical Attention’

Carlos Santana, 74, suddenly collapsed onstage at a concert on Tuesday night, July 5. The “Somewhere in Heaven” musician was performing a set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, and according to WDIV-TV, medical workers appeared onstage around 10:00 PM local time. Per a Tweet by Fox 2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, the audience was “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” Carlos Santana’s rep tells HollywoodLife that following the incident, “He is resting and doing very well.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
TMZ.com

Richard Gere Sells Massive New York Compound for $24 Million

Richard Gere has a buyer for his impressive New York estate ... and while he ended up selling for under the original asking price, he's still walking away with a fortune. The "Pretty Woman" star's 50 acres of property sold on Wednesday -- the buyer shelled out $24.15 million for the entire space out in Pound Ridge, about an hour north of NYC in Westchester County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketRealist

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Johnathan Hillstrand Faces a Crabby Situation in Season 18

As a fisherman and a star of Deadliest Catch, Johnathan Hillstrand has reportedly netted (pun intended) a big net worth. But the Discovery reality show’s 18th season sees the F/V Time Bandit captain and other fishermen fighting for their livelihood after the Alaskan government shuts down red king crab fishing for the first time in 25 years, as the network explains in a press release.
TV SERIES
mansionglobal.com

Jerry Lewis’s Longtime Las Vegas Home to List for $2.7 Million

The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. The longtime Las Vegas home of late comedian Jerry Lewis is set to return to the market asking $2.7 million. Though the property has been significantly updated since Lewis’s death...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Paso Robles Press
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Offset Dodges $1M Lawsuit Over Missing Bentley From Rental Company

Los Angeles, CA – Offset and his legal team scored another victory in a Los Angeles court in May when a lawsuit filed by Platinum Transportation Group over a missing Bentley Bentayga was dismissed, according to Rolling Stone. PTG sued Offset in February 2021 for failing to return the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy