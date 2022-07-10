What frequency is 5G? All the different 5G ranges, explained

Verizon is rolling out an even more affordable 5G plan for customers looking for unlimited data without all the extra frills in its Mix & Match plans. For as little as $30 per month for each line (when signing up for four lines with Auto Pay), the new Welcome Unlimited plan includes all the basics that most users need — including unlimited data, talking, and texting. The plan is separate from Verizon’s Mix & Match Unlimited plans and lacks the features of those more expensive options, such as mobile hotspot data and streaming service bundles.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO