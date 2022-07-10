ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale Independent

Tiger Woods mini golf among tenants coming to Westgate in Glendale this year

By Steve Stockmar Mail
Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngs0p_0gao7c7F00

Bruster’s Ice Cream (Summer 2022)

PopStroke (December 2022)

Sugar Factory (End of 2022)

Chicken N Pickle (Spring 2023)

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails (Summer 2023)

Thirsty Lion (Summer 2023)

A handful of new tenants are making their way to Westgate in Glendale this year and into 2023.

According to Kaitlyn Kor of PXG, which is owned by Westgate owner and GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, Bruster’s Ice Cream will open inside the Entertainment District this summer, followed by PopStroke, a family-friendly golf and outdoor dining experience featuring two 18-hole Tiger Woods-designed putting courses in December.

The end of this year will also see the opening of Sugar Factory, which prides itself on its celebrity-endorsed “Couture Pops.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Chicken N Pickle, the Kansas City, Missouri-based restaurant entertainment company, will open its first Arizona location at the lot on Brandon Lane, directly across from AMC Westgate 20, 9400 W. Hanna Lane, next spring. The two-story complex will include a restaurant and sports bar, 10 pickleball courts, and an outdoor entertainment area.

“When Westgate came on the radar, we were very excited by everything going on out there, all the synergy they’ve created in that environment, the visitors, and the atmosphere there today,” Chase Watson, Chicken N Pickle senior vice president of development, shared this past March.

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails, and its Mexican cuisine, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. Next summer also will see the arrival of Thirsty Lion, a two-story restaurant and rooftop gastropub, on the corner of West Coyote and Sunset Boulevard, which will mark its fifth — and largest — Arizona location.

This past spring the city announced that Tanger Outlets, a mall at the Westgate Entertainment District, will open four new restaurants plus a 14,000-square-foot indoor recreational facility. What isn’t known yet is what restaurants are coming, or what the indoor facility will house.

“The West Valley is growing at a rapid rate and Westgate is right there along with it,” Dan Dahl, director of real estate for YAM Properties, shared in a statement. “Our team is continually searching for new opportunities to grow and bolster our roster to create an ultimate entertainment hub for people of all ages to enjoy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gao7c7F00

Comments / 3

Related
fox10phoenix.com

World Baseball Classic coming to Chase Field in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - This is big news for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and maybe even bigger news for Arizona. Chase Field in downtown Phoenix has been selected as the official host for the next World Baseball Classic. "Arizona is synonymous with baseball in the spring, so it really couldn’t be a better...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fast Casual

Salad and Go adding 3 Arizona locations

Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three stores over the next month in the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria. Founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Salad and Go's latest Gilbert store will be the city's fifth location, and opens Friday at 5218 East Baseline Road. The Tucson store will open Aug. 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, and the store in Peoria, 8220 West Thunderbird Road, will be ready by Aug. 14.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

3 great places to get street tacos in Phoenix

There are plenty of places to get street tacos in Phoenix, but who stands out above the rest?Here are three terrific spots to get your fix.1. Tacos ChiwasWhy it stands out: Delight in Chihuahua-style food at this eatery serving recipes that have been passed down through generations.Address: Check them out at locations around the Valley.Hours: 10am-9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday. Photo: Nadia Holguin2. Tacos HuichoWhy it stands out: Loaded with flavor, this joint's pastor and asada tacos are $1.25 apiece on Tuesdays.Find all three locations around Phoenix.3. Taco CheloWhy it stands out: Enjoy elements from Sonora and Monterey at this taqueria, a collaboration between chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin.Address: 501 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday to Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday. Photo: Taco Chelo
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Golf#Sports#Tulum Kitchen Cocktails#Sugar Factory#Chicken N Pickle#Amc Westgate 20
fabulousarizona.com

Postino WineCafe New Summer Menu

Postino WineCafe rolled out some new dishes and drinks just in time for summer! Available daily, these new summer menu items include some shareable snacks, an all-new charcuterie board, and refreshing cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. Like most of Postino Winecafe‘s menu (like its famed boards and bruschetta), the new summer...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Fly Bye Nails its Landing at Desert Ridge Marketplace

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s just the best damn Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders to ever hit Arizona, as the much-buzzed-about second location of Sam Fox’s Fly Bye officially lands at Desert Ridge Marketplace on July 14. What started as...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Report: Vine Tavern & Eatery to close Tempe location near ASU after 36 years

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular dining spot in Tempe for sports fans and Arizona State students alike appears to be shutting one of its doors. According to the local blog “Mouth by Southwest,” the Irish-themed pub is closing its location near the campus, which has been open for about 36 years. Instead, its owners are choosing to keep its location near Rural Road and Elliot Street open.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Surrounded by Scottsdale Glitz, The Original Pancake House Has Been Slinging Stacks Since 1988

Palm trees sway behind an off-white adobe building with teal awnings on Camelback Road, just east of 68th Street. The little diner located near Scottsdale Fashion Square, connected to a Motel 6, has been here since 1988. It's not particularly swanky like the spots that surround it, and one could drive right past without even knowing it was there, disappearing into the glitz and glamour of Old Town Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Work begins on hotel, retail phases of One Scottsdale

Work has begun on the next phases of One Scottsdale — a 75-acre development that will be the home to a Hilton Home2Suites as well as retail shops, dining destinations and medical offices north of Loop 101. Up first on the to-do list for construction was finalizing the infrastructure...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $4,195,000 Magnificent Home in Phoenix Arizona is Elegant and Absolutely Perfect for Entertaining

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent estate property with glorious views of Camelback Mountain and exquisite lush manicured grounds is now available for sale. This home located at 4423 N Camino Allenada, Phoenix, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert E Joffe (Phone: 602-989-8300) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
AZFamily

Bashas’ breaks world record for largest doughnut mosaic

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley grocer was successful in getting its name on the next edition of the Guinness World Records by making the largest doughnut mosaic at Basha High School. The team at Bashas’ joined Good Morning Arizona with Ian Schwartz to talk about the chain’s landmark anniversary, not to mention the baking skills, patience, and math skills required to make it happen.
CHANDLER, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee man now elite bike maker’s president

Ahwatukee resident Bryan Mason has been named president of Pivot Cycles, Arizona’s premier bicycle manufacturer. Chris Cocalis, Pivot’s founder and CEO as well as a former professional BMX rider and inventor-turned-business-mogul, says that since opening the company in 2007, now is the perfect time to “divide and conquer.”
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Junk in the Trunk will return to Scottsdale

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale over the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. The semi-annual shopping experience has a reputation for featuring quality vendors selling one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design, and continues to be a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest. Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 150+ small businesses from across the country offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage , decor and much more. Other highlights of the Market will include food trucks and live music.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Where to Eat in the Phoenix Area in July & August

The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix native soccer player killed in Georgia crash

STATESBORO, Ga. — Former University of Michigan soccer player and Phoenix native Carter Payne died after a car crash in Georgia on Saturday. Payne was riding a scooter before he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, according to WTOC News. The young athlete's death was...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy