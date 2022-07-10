ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Moonies link to the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Suspect was motivated by anger towards a religious group he blamed for mother's bankruptcy, reports say.

 2 days ago
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam's Kilo Pier on December 27, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
  • The man suspected of killing Shinzo Abe said he blamed a religious group for his mother's bankruptcy.
  • The Unification Church, whose followers are colloquially known as the Moonies, confirmed his mother was a member.
  • The suspect said he blamed Abe for promoting the unspecified religious group.

