'I have to put my health first': Liam Gallagher suffers a health scare as he's forced to cut his set short while performing at French festival due to Laryngitis... cancelling further shows

Liam Gallagher was forced to end his set early on Saturday evening as he performed at Festival Bureaugard.

Suffering a health scare, the singer left the stage 'without explanation' midway through singing, before sharing to Instagram that he has been diagnosed with laryngitis.

And explaining that 'I have to put my health first', the 49-year-old has now had to cancel his next show, as he was meant to appear at Blues Passions in Cognac on Sunday evening.

Health scare: Liam Gallagher, 49, suffered a health scare on Saturday as he was forced to cut his set short while performing at French festival due to Laryngitis

Posting to his 1.5million Instagram followers, the former Oasis star apologised for the early leave while explaining the diagnosis.

The singer penned: 'Apologies to everyone who came out to Festival Bureaugard last night, I was so disappointed to have to cut the set short. I have been diagnosed today with laryngitis and am on doctors order to get some rest.

Admitting that he 'never wants to let anyone down', Liam further apologised as he revealed that 'doctors orders' mean he won't make his next scheduled show.

Cancellation: Following the diagnosis, he has now had to cancel his next show, as he was meant to appear at Blues Passions in Cognac on Sunday evening

'I have to put my health first': Posting to his 1.5million Instagram followers, the former Oasis star apologised for the early leave while explaining the diagnosis

'Unfortunately that means I also have to cancel my upcoming show in Cognac. I never want to let anyone down am really sorry for any disappointment but I have to put my health first LG x,' concluded Liam.

Liam posted the same statement to Twitter, but was met with some backlash from fans - who were unhappy about the way he walked off of the stage.

'You could have communicated that to the fans instead of just walking off stage,' replied one fan.

Backlash: Liam posted the same statement to Twitter, but was met with some backlash from fans - who were unhappy about the way he walked off of the stage

The singer was also accused of 'throwing' his interments down as he left the stage by multiple fans, as one wrote: 'Poor way to handle it. Stop music and explain rather than chucking the maracas and tambourine and walking off like a child.'

But it was a mixed bag, as many fans jumped to Liam's defence, wishing him a speedy recovery.

One quipped back: 'How is he meant to communicate it if he didn’t know at the time' while another said: 'Don’t apologise bigman ur health comes first always'.

Support: But it was a mixed bag, as many fans jumped to Liam's defence, wishing him a speedy recovery

He has been keeping busy as of late as he tours a slew of festivals around Europe, putting on an energetic performance at Italy's Lucca Summer Festival just days before his diagnosis.

While he also took on a show-stopping performance Knebworth last month, returning over 20 years after Oasis played their biggest ever gigs at the venue.

And in the hopes that he's on the mend, the rocker is set to hit Finland on the 15th, before heading down under to New Zealand and Australia just days later.