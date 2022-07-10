Silver Room Block Party returns on Oakwood Beach for 17th year

EMBED <> More Videos Chicago block party returns on the beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The acclaimed Silver Room Sound System Block Party experience is returning for its 17th year.

It features the curation of an array of music, artisans, kids programming, cultural and well-being activations, along with a vendor and food court. It's all woven together by the signature Silver Room vibe.

"We kind of out-grew our footprint at Hyde Park. So this year, we're going to move it to the beach. It's a lot more space, a lot more room, more activities, just a lot of fun," said Silver Room Owner Eric Williams. "It's a little bit of everything."

There will be interactive kids and family area, health and well-being booths, along with a beauty program.

The event runs on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.