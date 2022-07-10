Tiger Woods mini golf among tenants coming to Westgate in Glendale this year

Bruster’s Ice Cream (Summer 2022)

PopStroke (December 2022)

Sugar Factory (End of 2022)

Chicken N Pickle (Spring 2023)

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails (Summer 2023)

Thirsty Lion (Summer 2023)

A handful of new tenants are making their way to Westgate in Glendale this year and into 2023.

According to Kaitlyn Kor of PXG, which is owned by Westgate owner and GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons, Bruster’s Ice Cream will open inside the Entertainment District this summer, followed by PopStroke, a family-friendly golf and outdoor dining experience featuring two 18-hole Tiger Woods-designed putting courses in December.

The end of this year will also see the opening of Sugar Factory, which prides itself on its celebrity-endorsed “Couture Pops.”

Looking ahead to 2023, Chicken N Pickle, the Kansas City, Missouri-based restaurant entertainment company, will open its first Arizona location at the lot on Brandon Lane, directly across from AMC Westgate 20, 9400 W. Hanna Lane, next spring. The two-story complex will include a restaurant and sports bar, 10 pickleball courts, and an outdoor entertainment area.

“When Westgate came on the radar, we were very excited by everything going on out there, all the synergy they’ve created in that environment, the visitors, and the atmosphere there today,” Chase Watson, Chicken N Pickle senior vice president of development, shared this past March.

Tulum Kitchen & Cocktails, and its Mexican cuisine, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023. Next summer also will see the arrival of Thirsty Lion, a two-story restaurant and rooftop gastropub, on the corner of West Coyote and Sunset Boulevard, which will mark its fifth — and largest — Arizona location.

This past spring the city announced that Tanger Outlets, a mall at the Westgate Entertainment District, will open four new restaurants plus a 14,000-square-foot indoor recreational facility. What isn’t known yet is what restaurants are coming, or what the indoor facility will house.

“The West Valley is growing at a rapid rate and Westgate is right there along with it,” Dan Dahl, director of real estate for YAM Properties, shared in a statement. “Our team is continually searching for new opportunities to grow and bolster our roster to create an ultimate entertainment hub for people of all ages to enjoy.”