Broken Arrow, OK

Blue Bell Offering Unlimited Ice Cream At 20th Annual Taste Of Summer Festival

 2 days ago
Broken Arrow is getting ready to help people cool off with its annual Taste of Summer festival.

Blue Bell Creamery said to expect an “extra sweet” event this year, with it being the festival's 20th anniversary.

The event will be held at Central Park Community Center next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People can enjoy unlimited Blue Bell ice cream, live entertainment, water inflatables, cooling stations, food vendors and more.

Advanced tickets cost $7 a person.

Children ages two and under get in for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

