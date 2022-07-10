ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heat; 29 injured

 2 days ago

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.

Authorities said 12 firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by the blazes, as reported by Portuguese state television RTP and other local media. By Sunday afternoon, Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency said more than 3,000 firefighters were combating active fires.

The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance program that allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilizing two firefighting planes to send to its Iberian neighbor, according to the EU crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic.

Portugal has long suffered large, and sometimes tragic, forest fires. In 2017, out-of-control wildfires killed more than 100 people.

The European Union says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

Across the border in Spain, a fire in the southwest led authorities to evacuate 30 people from homes as a precaution. Some 115 firefighters backed by helicopters and planes were deployed to that fire near the village of El Ronquillo.

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa postponed his plans to visit Mozambique this week “in view of the weather forecasts that indicate a very serious worsening of the risk of rural fires.”

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa likewise canceled his trip to New York where he was scheduled to speak at the U.N. Economic and Social Council.

In June, 96% of the southern European country was classified as being in either in “extreme” or “severe” drought.

The fires have caused authorities to increase a state of alert already in place. Portugal's government declared a state of heightened alert Saturday that will run through Friday.

“This means (...) we can automatically and preventively activate all emergency and civil protection plans at all territorial levels,” said Interior Administration Minister José Luís Carneiro.

The wildfires are coming as Portugal is enduring a heat wave with temperatures expected up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). The country has adopted restrictions barring public access to forests deemed to be at special risk, banned the use of farm machinery and outlawed fireworks.

Costa, in a message on Twitter, reminded citizens not to light any fires outdoors or use heavy farm machinery that can cause sparks.

“Preventing fires is the best help we can give our firefighters,” the prime minister wrote.

sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Drought is unearthing stunning discoveries from Italy's longest river

The dry spell is being called the country's worst in 70 years, and it has driven water levels so low in the famous Po River that a relic last seen in 1943 was revealed. One of Northern Italy's worst droughts in recent memory has dried up the country's Po River, unearthing relics that are typically covered up by the river's flowing currents.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Portugal battles forest fires amid heatwave

Around 2,800 firefighters were battling multiple wildfires in central and northern Portugal on Sunday amid a heatwave, prompting the government to implement a "state of contingency". On Sunday the Portuguese government issued a national "state of contingency", which puts rescue services on alert.
ENVIRONMENT
António Costa
BBC

Europe swelters as heatwave spreads

Soaring temperatures have gripped parts of Europe, which has barely recovered from its last heatwave. Droughts and forest fires have hit Spain and Portugal and the scorching heat has spread to France and the UK. Temperatures are set to peak on Thursday in France and Spain and authorities have cancelled...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Spain and Portugal suffering driest climate for 1,200 years, research shows

Spain and Portugal are suffering their driest climate for at least 1,200 years, according to research, with severe implications for both food production and tourism. Most rain on the Iberian peninsula falls in winter as wet, low-pressure systems blow in from the Atlantic. But a high-pressure system off the coast, called the Azores high, can block the wet weather fronts.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Thousands More Evacuate Homes In Sydney Even As Heavy Rains Ease

A wild storm system has moved away from Sydney after pounding Australia's largest city with four days of torrential rain, satellite images showed on Wednesday, although river waters stayed above danger levels, forcing more evacuations. The year's third major flooding episode saw more than 85,000 people in New South Wales,...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Fires ravage Portugal as another blistering heat wave scorches Europe

Raging wildfires in Portugal have injured dozens of people as another potentially record-breaking heat wave sweeps Europe one month after historic high temperatures, per the Independent. The big picture: Portugal and Spain are already enduring temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Parts of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Drones Spot 2 More Bodies From Italy Avalanche, Toll at 9

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Portugal on high alert as temperatures soar

LISBON, July 11 (Reuters) - Bracing for soaring temperatures, Portugal raised its alert level to its third highest of four levels on Monday, with the government saying thousands of firefighters are ready to act, but it also urged people to prevent blazes.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Western Europe wilts under heatwave

France and Britain suffered soaring temperatures Wednesday, edging closer to the blistering heat already engulfing Spain and Portugal as wildfires destroyed vast stretches of Western European forestland. The previous such phenomenon to blight France, Portugal and Spain occurred in mid-June.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Scars remain in German region year after floods

Half-destroyed bridges. Train tracks that end in the middle of nowhere. Abandoned ruins in one of the world’s richest countries. The scars of last year’s deadly floods are still starkly visible in the Ahr valley, a hilly region south of Cologne that suffered more than half the deaths recorded in the disaster across Germany and neighboring Belgium and the Netherlands.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Record temperatures in Shanghai as heatwave bakes China

Shanghai roasted under some of its hottest temperatures ever recorded on Wednesday as a searing heatwave in China triggered a flurry of weather alerts and strained the farming and energy sectors. A spate of heat warnings were in place across eastern and southern China on Wednesday as authorities warned that temperatures could hit 42C in certain areas. 
AGRICULTURE
