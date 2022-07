Pacific City, OR – Bring your dory boat, community spirit and patriotic colors for the 62nd annual Dory Days in Pacific City on July 16th. This year’s event promises long time traditions like the fish fry at the Kiawanda Community Center (11:00am – 5:00pm), traditional dory boat display by the hardware store (10:00am – 6:00pm) and an artisan craft fair (July 15th – 17th) at the four-way stop. Sea Q and the Sportsman Pub-n-Grub are title sponsors for the annual fish fry so swing on by for fresh fish! For those of you joining the parade, this year’s theme is Stars and Stripes.

