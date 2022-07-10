ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A husband inspired his wife to take maternity pictures after he staged his own paternity photo shoot

By Lauren Edmonds
A photo of Christopher Urena from his 2018 paternity photo shoot. Courtesy of Christopher Urena
  • Christopher Urena posed for a paternity shoot in 2018 for the birth of his first child.
  • Urena, 33, shared the photos in a TikTok video on June 21, 2022, and gained 3.7 million views.
  • He said his paternity photo shoot encouraged his wife Angelique, 35, to take maternity photos.

