Cell Phones

Get ready to connect with speed networking at TC Sessions: Robotics

By Lauren Simonds
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnbeatable ROI: This is a free online event. Register here to reserve your seat at the table. One of the big advantages of online events is that you can network with anyone, anywhere in the world. Through the magic of our event app, we’re going to help make those business connections...

techcrunch.com

The Associated Press

JFrog Advances Software Development Collaboration, Automation, Speed, and Security with New Microsoft Teams App

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Artifactory - the world’s leading binary repository – and its JFrog Xray advanced security solution - with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Available immediately, the JFrog App for Microsoft Teams delivers organization-wide visibility into security and software development events, such as failed builds, security vulnerabilities, or compliance issues. Using the new app, development team members can both assign and execute the tasks required to address issues, accelerating time-to-resolution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005343/en/ For more information on the new JFrog App for Microsoft Teams and how it can help improve traceability with cross-team, bi-directional communication, read this blog: https://jfrog.com/blog/devsecops-with-jfrog-platform-app-for-microsoft-teams or visit https://jfrog.com/integration/ms-teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

OpenAI rival AI21 Labs raises $64M to ramp up its AI-powered language services

Eager for a slice of the pie, new providers have materialized in recent years claiming to bring unique language modeling capabilities to the table. Beyond well-resourced startups like OpenAI, Cohere and Hugging Face, there’s a crop of vendors building services on top of open source AI models. Sitting somewhere in the middle is AI21 Labs, an Israeli company that developed a model — Jurassic-1 Jumbo, which is roughly the size of GPT-3 — and slowly built products around it, including an “AI-as-a-service” platform called AI21 Studio that lets customers create virtual assistants, chatbots, content moderation tools and more.
ECONOMY
Inyerself

Bringing Robotics To Bartending!

ADAM(media by Richtech Robotics) In a previous article, I mentioned enjoying expensive cocktails at home by becoming the bartender. This involved a device you stocked with liquor, pushed a few buttons, and made the perfect cocktail.
ZDNet

Tech jobs: These are the 10 most in-demand developer, cybersecurity and cloud roles

Despite fears of a looming recession and hiring freezes at a number of major tech companies, demand for tech-based roles continues to run high. Most companies have been forced to increase their reliance on – and investment in – technology over the past two and a half years. That's left them with a number of gaps in the workforce to fill, whether in IT security, software development, IT support or data analysis.
JOBS
TechCrunch

Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a ‘realignment’

The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft’s 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting. They come after Microsoft slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups while assuring that recruitment hadn’t been affected by industry headwinds.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Pinterest Makes Moves to Maximize E-Commerce Potential

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Is Pinterest (PINS -0.15%) finally going to embrace...
INTERNET
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: The Move To The Metaverse

Study Shows Restaurants See Metaverse as New Loyalty Play. The metaverse may have the potential to engage consumers and even drive loyalty, but for restaurants? With real food? PYMNTS new report, “The Digital Divide: The Move To The Metaverse,” a collaboration with Paytronix, looks at the intriguing possibilities — and balancing act — that await restaurants on the new frontier.
RESTAURANTS
Black Enterprise

Entrepreneur Launches Black-Owned Recruiting Platform to Help Minority Software Engineers Land Tech Jobs

Meet Geno Miller, the 27-year-old serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Shtudy, a developer-focused career platform that is leading the charge for diversity in tech by connecting 10,000 pre-vetted software engineers with job opportunities at companies that prioritize employee happiness and inclusion. Founded in 2020, they have raised $250,000 from social...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Get Microsoft Office Professional and Excel VBA Training for $79

The "Excel Guru" is always valued at any workplace, but what about Excel VBA (Visual Basic for Applications)? Microsoft's programming language is relatively easy to learn, and lets coders build macros and apps for the entire Office suite. Best of all, you can get lifetime access to The Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle + Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 on sale for $79.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Audience Choice voting for Disrupt roundtables ends this Friday

Vote early: The ballot box closes this Friday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Roundtables are some of the most popular sessions at Disrupt. They’re 30-minute expert-led discussions with up to 20 people. You’ll learn something new — and more — about a specific topic, and it’s a great way to meet and explore opportunities with other people who share your interests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Phenom Launches Customer Advisory Board to Drive Innovative Solutions to Today’s Top Talent Challenges

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), launched its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together global companies to discuss their top hiring and retention challenges. The board’s insights will also influence product innovations throughout the Phenom talent experience platform, enabling customers to meet evolving workforce goals in the face of a changing talent landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005157/en/ Phenom launches Customer Advisory Board at an event in Philadelphia with inaugural members: U.S. Bank, Giant Eagle, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Life Time, among others (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TechCrunch

Headless CMS platform Kontent secures new capital to grow its customer base

Kontent launched in 2015 as an internal startup of 18-year-old bootstrapped software developer Kentico. Kentico was the brainchild of Petr Palas, who saw an opportunity to build a content management system (CMS) for developers using Microsoft’s .NET framework. “Many companies and digital agencies [have historically] built their systems in-house,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

XPENG Robotics Raises $100M In Funding

Xpeng Inc XPEV said its affiliate, XPENG Robotics, has signed a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors to raise over $100 million for its Series A capital funding. The funding round is led by IDG Capital, supported by XPeng and other long-time investors. Xpeng noted that Series A financing...
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

OGT Significantly Expands Global Reach

OGT announces that it is rapidly increasing its international reach - benefitting more regions with access to the company’s clinical genomics solutions, expertise and technical support network. OGT has been working closely with Sysmex group companies and new distributors to achieve this, and all new and existing sales channels will now cover CytoSure® and SureSeq™ microarray and next generation sequencing (NGS), in addition to CytoCell® fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH) products. This move is a significant step forward on OGT’s mission to help improve clinical care by working in close partnership with its customers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

