Get ready to connect with speed networking at TC Sessions: Robotics

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Artifactory - the world’s leading binary repository – and its JFrog Xray advanced security solution - with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Available immediately, the JFrog App for Microsoft Teams delivers organization-wide visibility into security and software development events, such as failed builds, security vulnerabilities, or compliance issues. Using the new app, development team members can both assign and execute the tasks required to address issues, accelerating time-to-resolution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005343/en/ For more information on the new JFrog App for Microsoft Teams and how it can help improve traceability with cross-team, bi-directional communication, read this blog: https://jfrog.com/blog/devsecops-with-jfrog-platform-app-for-microsoft-teams or visit https://jfrog.com/integration/ms-teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO