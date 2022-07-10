ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez reveals she is engaged to Grayston Leonard... after nearly five years of dating

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez announced she is engaged to her longtime partner Grayston Leonard after nearly five years of dating.

In her latest Instagram post, the 27-year-old former reality star showed off her heart-shaped diamond ring as she sat on her man's lap while sharing a sweet kiss.

'YES ♥️,' she captioned two photos of herself looking blissfully happy after the Long Beach Rising founder popped the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cNun_0gao4vkR00
Congratulations! The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez announced she is engaged to her longtime partner Grayston Leonard after nearly five years of dating

The lovebirds, who welcomed their daughter Ruth in 2019 and son Franklin in 2020, received an outpouring of love in the comment section from her fellow stars.

“Looovvveeeeee,' gushed Kendall Long under the exciting announcement. 'I’m so absolutely happy for you two love babes.'

Meanwhile Becca Tilley, who recently went public with her four-year romance with singer Hayley Kiyoko, wrote 'Congrats.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFkJe_0gao4vkR00
Loved-up display: In her latest Instagram post, the 27-year-old former reality star showed off her heart-shaped diamond ring as she sat on her man's lap while sharing a sweet kiss

Bekah first rose to fame as a fan favorite on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of the Bachelor, which aired in 2018.

She later moved on to Grayson and they had only been dating for three months when she became pregnant.

The mom-of-two announced her second pregnancy on Thanksgiving 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052Hbf_0gao4vkR00
Family-of-four: The lovebirds, who welcomed their daughter Ruth in 2019 and son Franklin in 2020, received an outpouring of love in the comment section from her fellow stars

She revealed on her Podcast, Chatty Broads, last year that she was in complete shock when she learnt she was pregnant again.

'I was two weeks late on my period,' she said.

'Granted, I've only had two periods since Ruth was born, so when I missed my period I thought, "Ok, my hormones are probably still shifting."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aax65_0gao4vkR00
Blessings: The mom-of-two announced her second pregnancy on Thanksgiving 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsgCO_0gao4vkR00
Love: The former reality star has been dating Grayson for nearly five years

Bekah explained she waited another two weeks before taking an at-home pregnancy test.

'About two weeks after, I was like, "Well, I do have a test here in the house." It was in the morning and Gray [her boyfriend] was in the bed with Ruth and I didn't say anything. I was like, "I'll take it. Why not."'

But it wasn't the calmest of reveals with Bekah admitting the clear double red lines had her 'convulsing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUFnq_0gao4vkR00
Early in the relationship: Bekah had been dating Grayson for only three months when she became pregnant with their first child

