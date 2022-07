CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio continues to battle the opioid epidemic, July 2022 has been a grim month for Cuyahoga County so far. County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson has issued a public health alert amid 30 overdose deaths already in the first 12 days of July. Fifteen of those deaths have come in the last four days alone, with the victims ranging in age from 30 to 78 and most of them being from Cleveland.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO