ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rock the Cradle is back!

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Current's Rock the Cradle event for children to...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Decider.com

Sofía Vergara Tears Up After ‘AGT’ Contestant Dedicates Song to His Late Twin Brother

Sofía Vergara was brought to tears by a contestant on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent when he shared the emotional experience behind the original song he performed. Wyn Starks auditioned on Tuesday’s (July 12) show by singing “Who I Am” for the judges, a track he wrote that his late twin brother especially loved. “It was one of my brother’s favorite songs,” he told Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. “I’m a twin, and recently actually lost my twin brother.” Vergara could be heard exclaiming, “Oh, no,” as Starks continued, admitting to the panel, “It’s been really hard. And, you know, he was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Director#Art#Fox
The Guardian

Jeff Koons painted white with flowers in his hair: Martin Schoeller’s best photograph

It was 2013 and Jeff Koons had just opened a show in New York that had all-white, almost classical, plaster sculptures in it. That’s how I got the idea of painting him white, to turn him into a sculpture. He has also used a lot of flowers in his art. I had photographed Jeff before. I had him running down the street in a white tuxedo, holding the blow-up lobster he’s used in some of his works. He has a businessman quality to him and had 100 people working for him at one point, creating his art, so I liked the idea of him being very formal and well dressed.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy