Rock the Cradle is back!

"American Idol" finalist Melinda Doolittle said it was hard to go out without fans stopping her. She said she ran into Nicole Kidman at a restaurant, and the actress recommended she hire security. Doolittle told Insider that she ended up having security for six months after her season ended.
Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
Sofía Vergara was brought to tears by a contestant on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent when he shared the emotional experience behind the original song he performed. Wyn Starks auditioned on Tuesday’s (July 12) show by singing “Who I Am” for the judges, a track he wrote that his late twin brother especially loved.
“It was one of my brother’s favorite songs,” he told Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. “I’m a twin, and recently actually lost my twin brother.”
Vergara could be heard exclaiming, “Oh, no,” as Starks continued, admitting to the panel, “It’s been really hard. And, you know, he was...
Three men were criminally charged in a New York City court on July 12 with possessing nearly 100 pages of Don Henley’s stolen handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles’ 1976 album Hotel California. Glenn Horowitz, 66, of Manhattan, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi,...
Many fans know actress Mayim Bialik for her role on The Big Bang Theory and most recently being the co-host of Jeopardy! She also has her own show on Fox called Call Me Kat. If you’ve never tuned in, Mayim shared how fun the show can be on her Instagram page!
It was 2013 and Jeff Koons had just opened a show in New York that had all-white, almost classical, plaster sculptures in it. That’s how I got the idea of painting him white, to turn him into a sculpture. He has also used a lot of flowers in his art. I had photographed Jeff before. I had him running down the street in a white tuxedo, holding the blow-up lobster he’s used in some of his works. He has a businessman quality to him and had 100 people working for him at one point, creating his art, so I liked the idea of him being very formal and well dressed.
