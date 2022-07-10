ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner case attracts high-profile help

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXUtq_0gao3KZ700

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson intends to go to Russia to work toward the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed there since February, ABC News reported.

The trip likely will occur in the next few weeks.

Richardson, who also previously served in Congress as ambassador to the United Nations and energy secretary, has a history of working to facilitate prisoner releases and in mediating international conflicts. He runs The Richardson Center for Global Engagement.

Recently, he assisted in bringing former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed back from Russia, where he was held for more than two years.

Griner, the All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury, was taken into custody in February after officials at a Russian airport said she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She entered a guilty plea in court last week and said she packed the items accidentally.

Experts said an admission of guilt typically is required for Russians to engage in talks to release a prisoner.

Richardson is working with the Griner family and also is representing Paul Whelan, an American who has been detained in Russia for more than three years. He is working on Griner’s case independent of the White House, per the report.

“We asked the Richardson Center to help and I’m encouraged that he might be going,” Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, said in a statement to ABC News, on Saturday.

A “Bring BG Home” rally held at the Mercury’s home arena in downtown Phoenix attracted teammates and supporters, many of them wearing “We are BG” shirts in support of the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 21

Aileen Hicks
2d ago

she is not a priority. we have way bigger issues going on in our country right now she broke the law she is on her own but her do her time and Americans don't want her back anyway

Reply
9
nope
2d ago

One gay black athlete and upcoming midterms are all it takes for the felon to jump to the front of the compassionate release line. There are actually Americans who deserve to be free, committed no crimes, unlike her, but that doesn’t seem to matter

Reply
6
Cory Cochran
2d ago

Keep her. She doesn't like America and we don't need her. Maybe we can trade for a player to be named later.

Reply
10
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

