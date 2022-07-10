Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Telling his truth. Derek Jeter opened up about his relationship with former teammate Alex Rodriguez — and the rumors of a feud that followed the duo for years. The Baseball Hall of Famer, 48, said that he lost “trust” in the former Texas Rangers player, 46, when he talked about Jeter in a 2001 interview with Esquire. “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” the ESPY Award winner explained in his upcoming docuseries, The Captain. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’”
