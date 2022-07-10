ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

By Sean Montiel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against...

Comments / 0

 

Audacy

MLB All-Star snubs: 8 players who deserve to be on roster

The rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were officially announced on Sunday and as with every year, there were a few noticeable omissions. With the All-Star Game still more than a week away, there is still a chance those who were snubbed could get in via injury replacement. Pitchers, in particular, who were selected may not be able to pitch for various reasons, which could open the door for more.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
Milwaukee Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

White Sox: 1 stat proves Tony La Russa should be fired

Tony La Russa is on the hot seat and his White Sox are struggling. A popular World Series pick before the season is on the ropes at the All-Star break. Firing La Russa, a veteran manager, may not be the answer, but perhaps a different voice is exactly what this team needs to wake up in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL
Us Weekly

Derek Jeter Details the Moment He Realized Alex Rodriguez Wasn’t a ‘True Friend’

Telling his truth. Derek Jeter opened up about his relationship with former teammate Alex Rodriguez — and the rumors of a feud that followed the duo for years. The Baseball Hall of Famer, 48, said that he lost “trust” in the former Texas Rangers player, 46, when he talked about Jeter in a 2001 interview with Esquire. “Those comments bothered me because, like I said, I’m very, very loyal,” the ESPY Award winner explained in his upcoming docuseries, The Captain. “As a friend, I’m loyal. I just looked at it as, ‘I wouldn’t have done it.’”
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates And Cleveland Guardians Make A Deal

Pirates: "We have also acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Indianapolis. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Aaron Fletcher has been designated for assignment." Ramirez is 27-years-old, and has three years of MLB experience with the Seattle...
CLEVELAND, OH

