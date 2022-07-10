ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! winner Robert Won reveals what ‘terrified’ him in final round after fans rip show’s mega-champs

By Kylie Parham
 2 days ago

ROBERT Won has revealed his greatest fear after winning the final round of Jeopardy! on Friday.

The math professor brought home the win this week by just one dollar.

Robert shared his biggest fear after winning on Friday Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy!
He was 'terrified' that he wagered wrong Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy!

Now Robert has come clean about what he says "terrified him" in the final round of Jeopardy!

In a clip shared from the set on Friday, the new champion told moderator Mayim Bialik: "I was terrified that I'm a math professor and I wagered wrong.

"Like if I lost on a wrong wager my colleagues wouldn't let me hear the end of that," he laughed nervously.

"You did it right by one dollar," Mayim replied with a smile.

MEGA-CHAMP CONTROVERSY

But not all fans have been pleased by the success of the mega-champs, and several offered their opinions on the topic amid this week's episodes.

Regarding Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach's "endless" winning streaks this season more specifically, some claimed the show needs a shakeup.

A Jeopardy! Reddit thread on Saturday was titled: "Does anyone else enjoy new champions on the regular?"

Die-hards reflected on the past couple of weeks, which has seen a regular turnover in champs.

Yungsheng Wang, a Los Angeles, California Public Defender, won just three games, and enchanted many viewers over his bow ties and enthusiastic yet not-overstayed presence.

But before him, the season was so filled to the brim with champs returning for weeks or months at a time, that left some fans and alums feeling fatigued.

The original poster wrote: "I think mega champs are great and all that... but I also enjoy seeing a daily or regular turnover of champions, just for different perspectives.

"I really enjoyed Yungsheng Wang's short tenure as champ, he was so happy to win and enthusiastic. Made the whole game more enjoyable."

One agreed: "I get bored with mega-champs after a while. Runaway after runaway gets boring."

"Yes, absolutely. I get really tired of seeing the same player every day unless they make the game interesting beyond just winning by a small margin every time," wrote another.

However, one argued: "Yes, but I also enjoy the dominant super champ runs."

A commenter said: "James Holzhauer’s run stands out to me because of how he steamrolled through the boards, making each game super smooth.

"Felt like it only took 5 mins to get through each game lol," while they called this year's champs "conservative."

HOST NOSTALGIA

Since Alex Trebek helmed the show from 1984 until 2020, the treasured host torch-passing has drowned the discourse.

But clearly, some fans are missing the old days in another sense, and so are some stars.

The 5-game limit, which saw champs bow out graciously and automatically enter the Tournament of Champions after five wins, was lifted in the early 2000s.

Others commented they'd like to see it return, perhaps at a 10-game cap.

MAYIM VS. KEN

Mayim Bialik has been hosting Jeopardy! after Ken Jennings' earlier stretch and his announcement he'd be out for "months."

Indeed, he wasn't exaggerating as it's the actress' eighth straight week, but he's set to return on July 18th per TV listings.

The debate over who should host for good, especially since this currently airing season ends on July 31st, 2022, is certainly no secret, with no candidate announced for the penultimate spot yet.

Fans have debated the topic of mega-champions Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy!
Mayim has hosted Jeopardy! for eight weeks straight Credit: ABC
Some have called for Ken Jennings to be the permanent host Credit: YouTube/Jeopardy

