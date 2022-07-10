Woman dies in Lake Pueblo boating accident

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred Saturday evening.

CPW says that a woman died despite life-saving measures attempted by rangers.

At this time, no further comments have been made by CPW.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim and cause of death.

