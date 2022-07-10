ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Woman dies in Lake Pueblo boating accident

By Alina Lee
 2 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is investigating a fatal boating accident that occurred Saturday evening.

CPW says that a woman died despite life-saving measures attempted by rangers.

At this time, no further comments have been made by CPW.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim and cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CPW: Woman riding jet ski at Lake Pueblo ejected into water, hit by nearby boat propeller

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo Saturday was riding a jet ski when she was ejected into the water then hit by a nearby boat propeller. In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said park rangers responded to the scene by patrol boat to perform CPR and other life-saving measures. However, the woman was later declared dead at the scene, according to CPW.
Life Jackets Save Lives: two women and their dogs saved at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Finally some good news out of Lake Pueblo State Park after two women and their dogs were saved from a precarious scenario on Lake Pueblo. The waters of Lake Pueblo have been tragically deadly this year, claiming six lives so far in 2022, the most recent happening over the weekend on July […]
Woman killed in accident on Lake Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a boating accident on Lake Pueblo on July 9. Arley Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, died from the injuries she sustained in the accident at Pueblo State Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has been contacted.
