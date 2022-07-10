ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina firefighter among 3 killed in crash; teen driver facing charges

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCu5O_0gao1DSS00
A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is facing charges after a fiery crash Saturday afternoon that killed a Greensboro firefighter and two other people.

It happened about 4:50 p.m. near NC-61 near Turner Smith Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville, was driving north on NC-61 when he lost control of his 2012 Dodge Charger, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville.

Murrell, a member of the Greensboro Fire Department assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace, died in the crash. His wife suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Lattero suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital. Two passengers in his car — a 15-year-old and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville — were trapped inside the car as it caught on fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lattero has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center, authorities said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Driver in crash that killed 3, including Greensboro firefighter, identified as Gibsonsville junior volunteer firefighter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know more than one firefighter was involved in the deadly crash on N.C. 61, near Turner Smith Road. The crash killed Greensboro firefighter Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville; Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, and a 15-year-old who has not been publicly identified. Alexio Lattero, 16, of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro firefighter, teen, among 3 dead in fiery crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash on Saturday. State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m. Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 charged after teen dies in chain-reaction I-40 crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager died in a chain-reaction wreck Sunday afternoon along Interstate 40 in Durham, police said. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. along I-40 west near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. The wreck happened when a westbound 2009 Honda...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
alamancenews.com

Police apprehend suspect in one Burlington shooting

A man wanted for a recent shooting in Burlington has reportedly been captured in High Point after a multi-agency manhunt. Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick was ultimately taken into custody last Wednesday for a non-fatal shooting that occurred along Maple Avenue on the evening of Sunday, July 3. According to Burlington’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses H. Cone
maggrand.com

North Carolina dog-sitter fatally mauled by two Pit bulls

A woman in North Carolina was fatally mauled by two pit bulls she was dog-sitting just two days after she was warned by her mother to stop watching the animals, according to reports. The 46-year-old victim, Trena Peed, who recently lost two sons in car accidents two years apart, let...
FOX8 News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with impaired driver, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist just before midnight Friday. At about 11:59 p.m., police say 27-year-old Andrew Miller, of Durham, was driving his 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road when he collided with the right side of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Turner Smith Road#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Westover Terrace
FOX8 News

US Marshals arrest double homicide fugitive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted in connection to a June double homicide in Kannapolis was captured by US Marshals on Saturday. Marshals found Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, inside of a Lexington home on Saturday and arrested him without incident. Anderson had been wanted by the US Marshals...
randolphnewsnow.com

Asheboro Man Killed In Single Vehicle Accident

ASHEBORO N.C. – An Asheboro man was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident overnight according to the NC Highway Patrol. At 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7th, 2022, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on Bell Simmons Road near US 220 Business in Randolph County.
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WXII 12

Graham police: 1 man dead after accidental shooting

GRAHAM, N.C. — One man is dead after an accidental shooting in Graham, according to a report from police. Graham police officers were called to the Parkridge Apartments on Townbranch Road on Friday evening in regards to a man who had been shot. According to the news release, when...
GRAHAM, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy