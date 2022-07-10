ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Five displaced in Charleston house fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were displaced from their Charleston home early Sunday morning after it was severely damaged by a fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to 631 14th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house on fire. Arriving to find flames coming from the roof, they were only able to fight the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire and the damage to the structure that had already been done.

The home’s occupants – two adults and three children – were home at the time the fire started, but they were able to escape. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

One firefighter did have to be taken to he hospital for a heat-related illness; there is no word on the firefighter’s condition. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters said the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home.

    Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett
    Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett
    Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett
    Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett
    Photo courtesy of Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett
WCIA

