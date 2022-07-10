ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose, WY

Moose-Wilson Road construction resumes Monday

By News Team
 2 days ago
NPS Map

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The National Park Service will resume construction activities addressing infrastructure needs in the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park on Monday, July 11, at 7 a.m.

Public access will again be limited to weekends during summer construction activities.

Visitor impacts when construction resumes:

  • From July 11 to Labor Day, the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will be closed, except on weekends 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday and Labor Day. Parking along the southern portion of the road is prohibited, including parking at trailheads as well as horse trailer parking along the road. The southern portion of the road will be closed entirely after Labor Day.
  • The northern section of the road will remain accessible. Access to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead will be available from the north, from Moose, Wyoming, during construction.
  • The Granite Canyon Trailhead will remain closed to all access. Winter access will be available from December 2022 to March 2023. Access to the Granite Canyon trail system, including the Valley Trail, is available from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Grand Teton is working in partnership with the Resort and Teton Village Association.

Grand Teton National Park reminds visitors to plan ahead especially during the busy summer months. To check the status of the Moose-Wilson Road, visit Grand Teton’s Live Road Status Map at go.nps.gov/tetonroads or call 307-739-3682.

The park will continue to use Twitter to communicate Moose-Wilson Road weekend openings and closings with the public when construction resumes. Follow Grand Teton on Twitter @GrandTetonNPS.

Park staff will evaluate construction impacts for 2023 and share more with the public in the fall. For more information about the project, visit the park website at go.nps.gov/moosewilson.

Idaho Falls, ID
