A bakers dozen of Oakland County players were honored with selection to the upcoming Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association all-star games. The contests, set for Wednesday at Davenport University’s field, will pit players from each of the four MHSAA divisions against other players from the same level. The teams are selected by the MHSSCA, and are made up of graduated players, culled from all-state and all-region players.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO