Michael Kopech aims to keep White Sox on track vs. Tigers

NBC Sports Chicago
 2 days ago
Looking to build on a needed victory that slowed down the surging Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox now hope Michael Kopech can get back on track. Kopech looks to avoid a fifth straight losing start when the White Sox aim for a series split against the visiting Tigers on...

The Associated Press

White Sox take advantage of error, score 2 in 8th of 4-2 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie, lifting the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Robert reached second when Grossman raced in and the ball bounced off his glove and fell in. The 32-year-old outfielder hadn’t made an error since June 13, 2018, while with Minnesota, setting a major league record for a position player. “I missed a pop-up and it’s a terrible play on my part,” Grossman said. “It’s a play I should be able to make and I’ll make it the next time it comes to me.” The sun was in Grossman’s eyes, but he said that wasn’t a factor.
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn sitting versus Guardians Monday

The Chicago White Sox did not list Andrew Vaughn in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vaughn will take the evening off while A.J. Pollock joins the lineup in left field and bats seventh against the Guardians. Jose Abreu will take over at first base from Vaughn while Eloy Jimenez takes a turn at designated hitter.
Luis Robert
Michael Kopech
The Associated Press

Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Jeffers, batting ninth in the order, hit a run-scoring single in the second and put the Twins ahead 5-4 with a drive off Brock Burke (4-2). Jeffers was 5 for 8 in the series with four RBIs and two of his seven homers this season. “When his offense is there, that’s great,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When the offense isn’t there, he does a good job behind the plate. He’s a big contributor.” Minnesota got another run in the seventh when with runners at the corners, Matt Bush threw wildly past first for an error while trying to pick off Gilberto Celestino.
White Sox clubhouse in trouble, according to reports

Things are getting scarier for the White Sox this season. According to USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale, there are “a lot of whispers of unrest, cliques and the lack of player leadership inside the clubhouse tearing apart this talented team." "The answer I get just inside the clubhouse, I...
Shane Bieber Shuts Down Sox in White Sox in Doubleheader Opener

Shane Bieber was too much to handle for the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Cleveland Guardians’ offense got on the board early with all the runs they needed in the third inning. The Pale Hose collected just three hits on the afternoon. Bieber...
Sources: Hawks won't tender offers to Kubalik, Strome

The Blackhawks will not extend qualifying offers to pending restricted free-agent forwards Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome before Monday's 4 p.m. CT deadline, sources confirm to NBC Sports Chicago. That means both of them will hit the open market when free agency opens on Wednesday. Forwards Andrei Altybarmakyan and Cameron...
LaVine’s goals remain the same after max contract

To understand the mentality that has fueled Zach LaVine’s rise, look no further than his comments the night he earned the first All-Star selection of his NBA career. “I want to be an NBA champion,” LaVine told reporters on that February night in 2021 when asked about future achievements in his sights. “As an individual thing, that’s something that you want to do. You want to be the MVP of a championship team.”
Caruso beats nerves, Jost in 1st golf tourney

Alex Caruso likes to joke that he only posts his good golf scores to social media, not his forgettable rounds. But throughout this weekend in Lake Tahoe, Nev., the Chicago Bulls guard put his skills and his missteps on public display with nowhere to hide. Caruso participated in the celebrity-studded American Century Championship for the first time.
