Michael Kopech aims to keep White Sox on track vs. Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — Left fielder Robbie Grossman dropped Luis Robert’s short fly with two outs in the eighth to end his record errorless streak at 440 games and set up two unearned Chicago runs that snapped a tie, lifting the White Sox to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Robert reached second when Grossman raced in and the ball bounced off his glove and fell in. The 32-year-old outfielder hadn’t made an error since June 13, 2018, while with Minnesota, setting a major league record for a position player. “I missed a pop-up and it’s a terrible play on my part,” Grossman said. “It’s a play I should be able to make and I’ll make it the next time it comes to me.” The sun was in Grossman’s eyes, but he said that wasn’t a factor.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO